Prop Keiron Assiratti made his Cardiff debut during the 2016-17 campaign and has played 64 times for the Arms Park side

Wales prop Keiron Assiratti has signed a new deal with Cardiff.

Assiratti made his international debut in the 20-9 World Cup warm-up victory over England last Saturday.

The 26-year-old joins fellow Cardiff and new Wales prop Corey Domachowski in committing his future at the Arms Park, while hooker Liam Belcher has also signed a new deal.

"I'm delighted to stay at Cardiff and get a deal done, I've always wanted to play for Cardiff," said Assiratti.

The prop had admitted he was struggling to secure a contract at the Arms Park but an impressive end to the season has helped him prove himself and gain a place in Wales' World Cup training squad.

"It was a good end to the season and I've enjoyed that run of games, which was really good for me," said Assiratti.

"I've had to bide my time but I think I've done well when I've played and I've enjoyed it as well. Next season I just want to play as much rugby as I can, enjoy it and hopefully win matches."

New Cardiff head coach Matt Sherratt added: "His basics around his set-piece are excellent and he has a point of difference in terms of his skills and game understanding that sets him apart.

"To see him make his debut on the weekend was a proud moment for his family and the club and we look forward to seeing what he can achieve this summer.

"I'm sure his inclusion in the Welsh squad will now make him realise his potential as an outstanding prop."