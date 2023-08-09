Last updated on .From the section Scottish Rugby

Price (left) will get his chance to stake a claim to partner Russell in the World Cup

International: France v Scotland Venue: Geoffroy Guichard Stadium, St Etienne Date: Saturday, 12 August Time: 20:00 BST Coverage: Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app

Captain Jamie Ritchie returns in one of six changes to the Scotland team for the second of the back-to-back World Cup warm-up games against France.

The flanker missed the first two matches of Scotland's four-game World Cup build-up but plays in the back row alongside Rory Darge and Jack Dempsey.

WP Nel comes in for banned prop Zander Fagerson in a front row alongside George Turner and Pierre Schoeman.

Scrum-half Ali Price is paired with Finn Russell at half-back.

Ben White, who has become Gregor Townsend's favoured scrum-half in 2023, limped out of last Saturday's victory against France at Murrayfield with an ankle injury and Price has been preferred to George Horne as his replacement.

Ritchie has had a hamstring issue but will start at blindside flanker in place of Matt Fagerson on Saturday, with Darge coming in for Hamish Watson on the openside.

Sione Tuipulotu and Huw Jones will start in the centre together for Scotland for the seventh time in 2023.

Darcy Graham - so electric in last week's remarkable fightback against France at Murrayfield - is not in the 23 so the back three comprises Kyle Steyn and Duhan van der Merwe on the wings and Blair Kinghorn at full back.

Richie Gray and Grant Gilchrist continue in the second row as Scotland build towards the World Cup opener against defending champions South Africa next month.

There is a six-two split on the bench with front-rowers Stuart McInally, Rory Sutherland and Javan Sebastian joined by lock Scott Cummings and back-row forwards Sam Skinner and Josh Bayliss.

After the game in St Etienne Scotland will play Georgia at Murrayfield on 19 August before Townsend names his squad for the tournament in France.

Scotland team to play France

B Kinghorn; K Steyn, H Jones, S Tuipulotu, D van der Merwe; F Russell, A Price; P Schoeman, G Turner, W Nel; R Gray, G Gilchrist; J Ritchie, R Darge, J Dempsey.

Replacements: S McInally, R Sutherland, J Sebastian, S Cummings, S Skinner, J Bayliss, G Horne, O Smith.