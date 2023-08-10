Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Taulupe Faletau missed the 2019 World Cup through injury

Wales number eight Taulupe Faletau and fly-half Gareth Anscombe will not be involved in the World Cup warm-ups but are still in contention for selection for the tournament.

Faletau has been nursing a calf injury while Anscombe has a thumb problem.

The pair missed the 20-9 win over England in Cardiff.

They will also be unavailable for the return fixture at Twickenham on Saturday and the home match against South Africa on 19 August.

Centre Johnny Williams and wing Alex Cuthbert are in contention for the final warm-up match against the Springboks after missing the first two games.

"Taulupe won't be available next week," said Gatland.

"He trained pretty well today, he is not feeling anything in his calf, so we are pretty confident he is available for selection.

"I think Johnny is potentially fit for next week, and Alex Cuthbert should be fit for selection next week.

"Gareth is not fit [for next week]. He took a bit of a knock on his thumb in Turkey, so it's just precautionary at this stage."

Wales open their World Cup campaign against Fiji in Bordeaux on 10 September before further group games against Portugal, Australia and Georgia.

Only six of the 48-man squad will not be involved in the first two games with uncapped duo Cai Evans and Teddy Williams also not playing.

Gatland admitted individuals who have not played will have ground to make up in selection when he selects his 33-man squad after the South Africa match.

"It is going to be tougher for them, isn't it?" said Gatland

"If they haven't trained a lot and they haven't played, you might get an opportunity next week and you have probably got to have a pretty special game.

"Some of those players might get that chance next week.

"We will see how Saturday goes, and look at the make-up of the squad and then look at a couple of positions where we are not quite sure of, so there might be a double-up of players from the first game just to finalise what we think.

"In positions where there are one or two players which is a toss-up, we will make that call.

"We are happy with the depth we are creating. It is always a challenge for players who have had injuries and haven't taken a full part."

Happy with Wales

Following the 20-9 win in Cardiff, Gatland has made 15 changes for the Twickenham trip with hooker Dewi Lake captaining the side and Scarlets centre Joe Roberts winning his first cap.

While England have named their 33-man World Cup squad already, Gatland has taken a different approach and will select his choice after the three warm-up games.

"I am expecting a group of players who are desperate to perform," said Gatland.

"It is a good situation to be in. England have picked their squad, so they will want to go out there and perform.

"But sometimes, it is almost the relief of being selected in the squad, and whether you are quite there emotionally, that's the challenge for them to get up.

"I know we have a group of players in the right headspace because that team went out last week, they weren't perfect, but they showed some great signs of what we are looking for as a group.

"It's a good position to be in knowing there is a team going out on Saturday against England that want to perform, but know they have to perform as well.

"We are still uncertain, particularly about who is going to be maybe the second or third player in that position, what's the combination of the midfield and make-up of the back-three.

"So there are definitely opportunities for players to go out there and perform and put their hands up."

Before coming back for a second stint with Wales, Gatland had been linked with the England job before Steve Borthwick was appointed.

When asked whether he would have preferred to have been in the other camp, Gatland replied: "Not really. I am happy I am here."

Former England coach Eddie Jones has joined Wales' World Cup pool rivals Australia and announced his squad on Thursday.

The Wallabies boss remains bullish about hopes of winning the World Cup despite losing his first game in charge.

"He [Eddie] was pretty confident he was going to beat South Africa and New Zealand as well," said Gatland.

"Will Skelton as captain was a little bit of a surprise. He [Eddie] seems comfortable with throwing a few curve-balls in there.

"He has spoken positively about what they are capable of doing. Eddie talked about smash and grab and doing that with the Championship and Bledisloe as well.

"Part one hasn't come off but they have got some talented players."