Billy Vunipola has been recalled to the England side after missing out on selection during the Six Nations earlier this year

England head coach Steve Borthwick says Billy Vunipola's apology for the pair's falling out in 2019 is "a sign of his character".

Vunipola recently admitted he had disrespected Borthwick in front of the other players external-link when Borthwick was forwards coach at the 2019 World Cup.

Borthwick has now selected Vunipola for the first time, making him the sole number eight in his World Cup squad.

"I'm delighted he is here in the squad," Borthwick told BBC Sport.

Asked about the revelations Vunipola made to the Telegraph, Borthwick said: "It is a sign of his character to be so open and honest publicly with the way he was thinking.

"From my point of view, I think it may have been made into a bigger issue than it was in reality. We have always kept in contact and I'm looking forward to see him run out there at Twickenham on Saturday."

Vunipola has not played for England since November 2022, when he was selected by Borthwick's predecessor Eddie Jones.

He will win his 69th cap against Wales on Saturday after being overlooked for selection by Borthwick in this year's Six Nations.

Ben Earl, Tom Curry and Lewis Ludlam can all play at number eight but Borthwick looks set to rely heavily on Vunipola's powerful ball-carrying and defensive skills when the tournament begins in France next month.

The England head coach says Vunipola demands "enormous respect" and added that he has been impressed by his performances in training.

"I have looked at him over the last number of weeks and I think he is in fantastic condition," he added.

"I think he feels good and strong and that gives him the best opportunity to play well. This is his first time back in an England shirt for a while, as it is for a number of players."He is training hard every day at a standard other players look up to. They have enormous respect for Billy."

England begin their World Cup campaign against Argentina in Marseille on Saturday, 9 September.