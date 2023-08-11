Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Courtney Lawes will win his 98th England cap against Wales at Twickenham on Saturday

Courtney Lawes says his consistency of performance is "night and day" compared to the start of his career as he prepares for a fourth Rugby World Cup.

England vice-captain Lawes has battled a string of injuries to return to the starting XV for Saturday's match with Wales at Twickenham.

And the Northampton flanker says it is "pretty nuts" to be on the verge of another World Cup at the age of 34.

"It really does fly by," Lawes told BBC Sport.

"All your seasons and all your pre-seasons almost blend into one and it's really hard to differentiate between them.

"You just get through. You just do your best and work your hardest.

"I think because you are always, or you should be, striving to get better, to do more, to be a better player, it just kind of pushes you on and keeps you going year after year.

"And eventually you end up 34 years old at your fourth World Cup and just hoping to be a part of it."

'I was always determined to get back'

Lawes was in outstanding form last summer, captaining England to a series victory in Australia, before missing the autumn because of concussion and a subsequent issue with his vestibular system.

His Six Nations involvement was then heavily curtailed because of calf and shoulder problems.

"If we look back to last summer I was probably playing my best rugby, and then to have four injuries in one season and just not be able to stay on the park was obviously very tough, but you get through it," he said.

"Hopefully, I am out of the back of it now and I am feeling quite confident going into the game.

"I was always pretty determined to get back but you never can be too sure, especially when you get a bit older."

'I have tried to learn everything I can'

Lawes has been one of the great England forwards of his generation, making his debut as a 20-year-old in 2009, playing at World Cups in 2011, 2015 and 2019, and being a key part of the British and Irish Lions tours in 2017 and 2021.

However, after announcing himself to international rugby he admits he "definitely plateaued" in his early career before "kicking on" in his late twenties.

"I burst onto the scene pretty quickly and then definitely plateaued a bit and got a little bit lazy through the middle of my career," he explained.

"But since then from 26 or 27 I have really been able to kick on.

"I have really tried to learn everything I can, about the game, about myself, and about how you perform consistently.

"And I think that's really helped me push on and be the player that I am, which is consistent, and then from the big games you try and play out of your skin."

And Lawes explains that his consistency levels are markedly improved compared to the start of his England career.

"It's night and day especially in terms of consistency of performance," he added.

"When I was younger I was much more up and down as a lot of young people are, because you have to learn what makes you tick.

"But now I feel like I have got a lot of strings to my bow, so it doesn't matter exactly where the game goes, I can always have a bit of an impact."

'I just want to enjoy the end of my career'

As he nears a century of England caps - Saturday will be his 98th - Lawes says he wants to enjoy the rest of his career while it lasts.

"I am just looking to enjoy my last year or two playing rugby and hopefully winning a bit of gold," he said.

"I just want to feel like I have been the best player I can be before I retire.

"To be honest I don't think I ever will feel I have, but that's what I want to be honest, rather than accolades.

"Obviously it would be amazing to win a World Cup, a Premiership, a European Cup, but it's not entirely in my hands that.

"But what is in my hands is my ability to go out there and express myself on the pitch."