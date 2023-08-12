Close menu

England 19-17 Wales: Owen Farrell could miss World Cup opener after 'bunker' red card

Last updated on .From the section Rugby Unioncomments335

Breaking news
Nations Series: England v Wales
England (6) 19
Try: Itoje Con: Ford Pens: Farrell 3, Ford
Wales (0) 17
Try: Penalty, T Williams Con: Biggar Pen: O Williams

England captain Owen Farrell could miss their World Cup opener against Argentina after being sent off in their warm-up win over Wales at Twickenham.

Farrell became the first England player to have a yellow card upgraded to a red by the new 'Bunker' review system, after a high tackle on Taine Basham.

Tomos Williams scored after a penalty try to hand Wales the lead with three England players in the sin bin.

Maro Itoje's try cut the deficit and George Ford kicked the winning penalty.

Farrell kicked three penalties in a scrappy Test match in which neither side was close to their best as England looked to avenge last week's defeat by Wales in Cardiff.

Wales reduced England's lead to a couple of points with a penalty try as Freddie Steward tackled Josh Adams in the air before the game sparked into life with Farrell's red card.

The newly introduced 'Bunker' review system for foul play, which is being used during the Summer Nations Series, was called into action as on-field referee Nika Amashukeli could not decide if Farrell's tackle on Basham warranted a straight red card.

He was initially shown a yellow card and took his place in a chair on the touchline before later being shown a red card and sent down the tunnel into the bowels of England's headquarters.

Wales cut loose with Steward, Farrell and Ellis Genge all off the field as Tomos Williams scored a simple run-in to threaten a first Welsh win at Twickenham since the 2015 World Cup.

Urged on by a vocal home support, England quickly responded and Itoje was the beneficiary at the back of the rolling maul to end England's two hours and 34 minute wait for a try since Jamie George's consolation against Ireland in Dublin at the end of the Six Nations.

Ford kicked the winning penalty a few moments later as England ended their run of three defeats in a row, but any pleasure the home side might take from the win will be offset by the prospect of a likely ban for their experienced skipper.

More to follow.

Line-ups

England: Steward; Arundell, Marchant, Lawrence, Daly; Farrell (capt), Van Poortvliet; Marler, George, Stuart, Itoje, Martin, Lawes, Earl, B Vunipola.

Replacements: Dan, Genge, Cole, Hill, Willis, Youngs, Ford, Malins.

Wales: L Williams; Adams, Roberts, Tompkins, Rogers; O Williams, T Williams; G Thomas, Lake (capt), Francis, Beard, R Davies, Lydiate, Reffell, Plumtree.

Replacements: Parry, Mathias, Lewis, Tshiunza, Basham, G Davies, Biggar, K Williams.

Comments

Join the conversation

331 comments

  • Comment posted by Boutros Boutros-Ghali, today at 19:59

    A shambles of a game.
    An embarrassing WC ahead for both teams.

    • Reply posted by Paul ford, today at 20:01

      Paul ford replied:
      Well this was a Welsh B Team and maybe 3 players will be in the first Team

  • Comment posted by 4291, today at 19:59

    Farrell eventually gets the red he’s deserved for years, dirty cheap shot, let’s hope for a lengthy ban

    • Reply posted by cjb, today at 20:07

      cjb replied:
      Get to the point -

      He is nothing more than a cowardly thug.

      Let’s see how smart he is if he ever gets chance to face the might of the ABs in open combat where the ref allows the ABs to play.

  • Comment posted by Mr V Vales esq, today at 19:59

    England rugby is in a totally shambolic state.

    • Reply posted by Bodie, today at 20:04

      Bodie replied:
      With Farrell getting banned it's improving

  • Comment posted by Seven Bells, today at 19:59

    If that's the best England can do, then all hope is lost for the World Cup.

    • Reply posted by Malpas99, today at 20:02

      Malpas99 replied:
      Absolutely woeful.

  • Comment posted by Chris Williams, today at 19:58

    Farrell’s tackling technique is very dangerous, and he MUST be banned for a significant period.

    Sooner or later, someone is going to be seriously hurt.

    He has committed so many high tackles in his career that it has become his trademark and must be considered a deliberate tactic.

    • Reply posted by Waggle Yer Wallies, today at 20:00

      Waggle Yer Wallies replied:
      Couple of years would fix it….maybe!!!

  • Comment posted by MajorDennisBloodnok, today at 19:59

    This only confirms what I have thought for some time, England are a better team without Farrell

  • Comment posted by Insert Name Here, today at 19:59

    I don’t really see the fuss about England being down to 12 players….as the wingers and outside centre never really get involved, they should be very used to it…

    • Reply posted by Paul ford, today at 20:03

      Paul ford replied:
      Was only for a very short time as well SB and Ford made it sound like the whole game

  • Comment posted by Auntiebob, today at 20:01

    Good on Ben Earl for taking his opportunity and let us hope he finally gets a run in the side.
    The less said about the has-beens of fazzer, youngs, daly and billy the better

    • Reply posted by korvintage64, today at 20:06

      korvintage64 replied:
      He was outstanding, but constantly ignored by various England coaches!

  • Comment posted by Georve, today at 19:58

    Two really terrible teams playing a terrible match. Group stages will be tough to get through

    • Reply posted by Paul ford, today at 20:05

      Paul ford replied:
      Welsh B team

  • Comment posted by korvintage64, today at 19:59

    A welcome but hollow victory I suspect. From SB’s banal pre-match comments to the frankly headless & clueless tactics. Constantly dropping the ball down the throat of Liam Williams is beyond asinine & almost gave a Welsh scratch side a platform for victory. The southern hemisphere teams will punish this with ease. & finally Farrell with a no arms tackle, again!

    • Reply posted by Malpas99, today at 20:14

      Malpas99 replied:
      So how do you think England would get on against the French c team?

  • Comment posted by flibb, today at 20:01

    Thoughts have to go to JVP, Dewi Lake, and Plumtree.

    Hopefully all three are fit and available for the World Cup in a months time.

    • Reply posted by dirty harry, today at 20:06

      dirty harry replied:
      Plumtree isnt travelling, 2 knock ons, 3 penalties and 2 tackles and 0 metres made in 3 Carrie's...

  • Comment posted by airforcedad, today at 20:03

    Another turgid & uninspiring first half followed by a crazy second half. Not sure if England won it, or Wales lost it. Regardless, still disappointing and no improvement from England who definitely won’t beat Argentina playing like that. Borthwick will talk about positives, but the only positive from that game is Ford will be starting 10 against Argentina (he’s a better 10 than Farrell).

  • Comment posted by Respect has to be earned, today at 20:01

    For the neutral a poor game. Good to see 'no arms' finally getting just desserts for his actions. If it remained 15 a side don't think there would have been any tries scored. Farrell's absence will help rather than hinder England.

  • Comment posted by ballydancer, today at 20:00

    On the positive side, at least England find out this young lad Farrell can’t tackle before he gets a run the side

  • Comment posted by Dai Quietly, today at 19:58

    Embarrassing.
    How Wales 2nd XV lost to that shower is beyond me.

    Welcome back the real Faz

    • Reply posted by GOM, today at 20:04

      GOM replied:
      3rd XV I think

  • Comment posted by Tisbutascratch, today at 19:58

    Would have been an angry post after 65mins, but despite the late burst, the reality is that England fans have witnessed another apology of a performance, this time from experienced players. With a noticeable few exceptions England again lacked any finesse and showed such poor game intelligence. Maybe England can try to defer the WC for a couple of years, replace the “coach” and reset?

    • Reply posted by flibb, today at 20:14

      flibb replied:
      Little to commend about England, despite the win.

      Earl looked lively but regularly offended, and injured Dewi Lake with a completely illegal twist in a ruck when off his feet.

      Steward is a good player but 2nd red card in a few games is worrying.

      Ultimately little is learnt due to the refereeing performance dictating what happened in the game. Awful.

  • Comment posted by KickGilbert, today at 19:59

    A gutsy performance by England when on the ropes - well done on grinding out the win. But that does sugar coat it - poor performance for 70 mins, gifted the win by Wales falling asleep when 8 points up and the extra men advantage. And as for Farrell… how many more times before he gets a serious ban for dangerous play. Shouldn’t be on the play as a message that dangerous play is not tolerated.

  • Comment posted by NB-S, today at 19:59

    Please stop shouldering people in the head. Muppet

  • Comment posted by thewritechoice, today at 20:01

    England are stuck until SB and OF are gone....the sooner the better

  • Comment posted by Bellerophon, today at 20:00

    What is wrong with Farrell.
    No one is taught to play like that.
    Yet he does it time and time again.

    England’s performance shows just how clueless they are.

    • Reply posted by Deergut, today at 20:06

      Deergut replied:
      You don't see Ireland playing like that so maybe he needs some fatherly advice?

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport