Nations Series: England v Wales England (6) 19 Try: Itoje Con: Ford Pens: Farrell 3, Ford Wales (0) 17 Try: Penalty, T Williams Con: Biggar Pen: O Williams

England captain Owen Farrell could miss their World Cup opener against Argentina after being sent off in their warm-up win over Wales at Twickenham.

Farrell became the first England player to have a yellow card upgraded to a red by the new 'Bunker' review system, after a high tackle on Taine Basham.

Tomos Williams scored after a penalty try to hand Wales the lead with three England players in the sin bin.

Maro Itoje's try cut the deficit and George Ford kicked the winning penalty.

Farrell kicked three penalties in a scrappy Test match in which neither side was close to their best as England looked to avenge last week's defeat by Wales in Cardiff.

Wales reduced England's lead to a couple of points with a penalty try as Freddie Steward tackled Josh Adams in the air before the game sparked into life with Farrell's red card.

The newly introduced 'Bunker' review system for foul play, which is being used during the Summer Nations Series, was called into action as on-field referee Nika Amashukeli could not decide if Farrell's tackle on Basham warranted a straight red card.

He was initially shown a yellow card and took his place in a chair on the touchline before later being shown a red card and sent down the tunnel into the bowels of England's headquarters.

Wales cut loose with Steward, Farrell and Ellis Genge all off the field as Tomos Williams scored a simple run-in to threaten a first Welsh win at Twickenham since the 2015 World Cup.

Urged on by a vocal home support, England quickly responded and Itoje was the beneficiary at the back of the rolling maul to end England's two hours and 34 minute wait for a try since Jamie George's consolation against Ireland in Dublin at the end of the Six Nations.

Ford kicked the winning penalty a few moments later as England ended their run of three defeats in a row, but any pleasure the home side might take from the win will be offset by the prospect of a likely ban for their experienced skipper.

More to follow.

Line-ups

England: Steward; Arundell, Marchant, Lawrence, Daly; Farrell (capt), Van Poortvliet; Marler, George, Stuart, Itoje, Martin, Lawes, Earl, B Vunipola.

Replacements: Dan, Genge, Cole, Hill, Willis, Youngs, Ford, Malins.

Wales: L Williams; Adams, Roberts, Tompkins, Rogers; O Williams, T Williams; G Thomas, Lake (capt), Francis, Beard, R Davies, Lydiate, Reffell, Plumtree.

Replacements: Parry, Mathias, Lewis, Tshiunza, Basham, G Davies, Biggar, K Williams.