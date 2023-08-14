Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

France fly-half Romain Ntamack has been ruled out of a home Rugby World Cup because of a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament.

Ntamack, 24, injured his left knee in Les Bleus' 30-27 World Cup warm-up win over Scotland.

France, who are hosting the World Cup, play New Zealand in the opening game on 8 September at Stade de France.

Bordeaux Begles' Matthieu Jalibert will likely replace Ntamack as France's starting fly-half.

Ntamack limped off the field in the second half against Scotland and underwent a scan on his knee on Monday.

The 24-year-old was widely regarded to be one of the stars of this year's World Cup, having scored a match-winning solo-try against La Rochelle to help his club side Toulouse win the Top 14 title.

Ntamack featured for France at the 2019 World Cup, where they reached the quarter-finals before losing to Wales.

