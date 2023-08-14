Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Twickenham hosted England's first standalone match against France in this year's Women's Six Nations

England will return to Twickenham Stadium for a standalone match against Ireland in the 2024 Women's Six Nations.

Twickenham hosted England's historic first standalone fixture earlier this year with a record-breaking 58,498 fans in attendance.

The Red Roses are seeking their sixth successive Championship title.

England captain Marlie Packer said they were also looking "to grow towards selling out matches at Twickenham".

England v Ireland will take place on 20 April with the Red Roses' other home game taking place at Ashton Gate against Wales on 30 March.

England open their Six Nations campaign on 24 March in Italy.

2024 England Women's Six Nations fixtures

Sunday, 24 March

15:00 GMT: Italy v England, venue TBC

Saturday, 30 March

16:45 GMT: England v Wales, Ashton Gate, Bristol

Saturday, 13 April

14:15 BST: Scotland v England, venue TBC

Saturday, 20 April

14:15 BST: England v Ireland, Twickenham Stadium, London

Saturday, 27 April

16:45 BST: France v England, venue TBC