Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Alex Mitchell has five caps for England and was a lively presence in the Six Nations

Scrum-half Alex Mitchell will help create "organised chaos" after replacing Jack van Poortvliet in England's World Cup squad, says ex-British and Irish Lions wing Ugo Monye.

Mitchell, 26, is in England's 33-man pool after Van Poortvliet was injured.

He was cut from Steve Borthwick's plans in June despite a solid Six Nations.

"Everything he did raised the tempo of the game and created a sense of organised chaos," Moyne told the Rugby Union Weekly podcast.

The Northampton half-back came off the bench in four games during the Six Nations, with his highlight being a try assist for winger Henry Arundell against Italy.

He joins Ben Youngs and Danny Care as Borthwick's scrum-half options.

Lock Maro Itoje ended England's two hours and 34 minute wait for a try in their 19-17 World Cup warm-up victory over Wales at the weekend.

Questions still surround their lack of cutting edge in attack but Monye believes Mitchell can help.

"Mitchell is someone that was clearly fourth choice and didn't make the 33 but I think considering how the attack has been this laboured, to the point where it has been underwhelming, I think Mitchell is someone who could force his way into a matchday 23," Monye added.

"That is the type of competition you need as he offers a point of difference."

Leicester Tigers' Van Poortvliet has been Borthwick's favoured scrum-half and started every game in the Six Nations, with the 22-year-old known for his strong kicking game.

Mitchell, who is more of a running scrum-half, scored seven tries in the English Premiership last season, will offer a slightly different option to veterans Youngs and Care.

"What Mitchell offers is so different from the others. Danny is in between both Youngs and Mitchell," former England winger Chris Ashton told Rugby Union Weekly.

"Mitchell is so good at picking the ball up and getting off to get his attack in."I am really looking forward to seeing him back in there and playing, what he offers at scrum-half is what England don't have right now - a young nine who is going to pick up the ball and have a go."