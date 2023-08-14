Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Gethin Jenkins won 129 caps for Wales and five for the British and Irish Lions at prop before moving into coaching

Former Wales prop Gethin Jenkins has been appointed as Cardiff's new defence coach on a part-time basis.

The 42-year-old revisits the role he previously held at the Arms Park from 2018 after he ended his playing career with Cardiff.

Jenkins, who was Wales defence coach from 2020-22, is new Cardiff head coach Matt Sherratt's first appointment.

"It's great to return to Cardiff and I am very grateful to Matt Sherratt and the club," Jenkins said.

"Cardiff are a club that has played a big part in my life both as a player and starting out in my coaching career.

"I'm looking forward to the challenge and the chance to work with a playing group that has a mix of quality and exciting potential, many of whom I have already coached within the pathway or with Wales.

"I am still learning and developing in my coaching career and this is another opportunity to further that experience, while helping Matt drive forward a club that has done a lot for me.

"It's a big challenge but an exciting one and I'm looking forward to linking up with the club."

Former British and Irish Lions prop Jenkins returns made 195 first-team appearances for Cardiff, winning two European Challenge Cup titles.

Since hanging up his boots, Jenkins has made a successful transition into coaching, first with Cardiff RFC and the club's academy.

In 2020, he joined Wales Under-20s as defence coach, before assisting the senior squad as a technical breakdown coach.

Jenkins then joined the senior squad as the full-time defence coach ahead of the 2021 Six Nations, where Wales won the title and Triple Crown, a post he held until 2022 under former Wales boss Wayne Pivac.