From the section Rugby Union

Alex Tessier played for Canada at the 2021 Women's Rugby World Cup

Exeter Chiefs have signed Canada international Alex Tessier.

The 29-year-old, who can play as an outside half or in the midfield, has played 44 times for her country.

She will join the Chiefs next month in preparation for the new Premiership Women's Rugby season.

"I've watched the team play over the past three years. Every year they have grown and they keep building. I guess that's one of the things that attracted me," she said.

Chiefs head coach Susie Appleby told the club website external-link : "Alex is a proven performer at the highest level and someone we have been looking at for a number of years.

"She brings experience to our squad that will be incredibly valuable for the coming season and we've seen what she can do on the international stage."

Appleby's team will begin their campaign on 22 September with an away match against Warriors Women in the Allianz Cup,