Munster prop Loughman is training with the Ireland squad

World Cup warm-up - Ireland v England Venue: Aviva Stadium, Dublin Date: Saturday, 19 August Kick-off: 17:30 BST Coverage: Live text updates, match report and reaction on the BBC Sport website & app

Munster prop Jeremy Loughman has been called into the Ireland squad as they continue preparations for the World Cup.

Ireland assistant coach John Fogarty said Loughman was brought in as Dave Kilcoyne is resting an injury.

Fogarty did not specify Kilcoyne's injury, saying he is "carrying something", but added it would not threaten his fitness for the World Cup.

Ireland host England on Saturday in their second World Cup warm-up match.

"No, it is not," Fogarty said when asked if Kilcoyne's injury is one that will be concerning beyond the next few weeks.

"Andy [Farrell, Ireland head coach] is going to talk about the team when it is announced on Thursday so right now we have Jeremy here and it is a pleasure to have him in."

He added: "Munster did so well in their last six games of the season and Jeremy was part of that.

"He has just come off the field now and it is actually brilliant to bring someone like Jeremy in that can add. Killer [Kilcoyne] is just looking after himself for the week and Jeremy is in with us so it is good."

Fogarty also appeared to give positive news about Ireland back-rower Jack Conan, who did not travel with the squad for last week's training camp in Portugal because of a foot injury.

Conan stayed behind to rehabilitate in Dublin after being forced off during the first half of Ireland's 33-17 victory over Italy last Saturday.

"He has been going really well through the week last week," Fogarty said when asked about Conan.

"I haven't got a further update on that but Andy will on Thursday. He has had a good week, a really good week."

Munster loose-head Loughman's first Ireland appearance came against the Maori All Blacks in 2022, when he sustained a heavy blow to the head less than two minutes into the game.

He went off for a head injury assessment (HIA), but returned having been passed fit to continue by an independent match doctor before being taken off permanently at half-time following advice from the Irish medical team.

He went on to make his senior Ireland debut against Fiji in November last year, which is his only senior cap to date.