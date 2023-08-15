Owen Farrell has been cleared to play in his third World Cup for England

England captain Owen Farrell is clear to play in the Rugby World Cup after his red card in Saturday's warm-up with Wales at Twickenham was overturned.

Farrell's yellow card was upgraded to red by the new 'Bunker' review system after a high tackle on Taine Basham.

However, a disciplinary panel reviewing the incident cited a change in dynamic in the contact area as a mitigation.

The panel said the involvement of England's Jamie George in the tackle caused Basham to change direction.

The independent judicial committee (IJC) said: "After reviewing all the evidence, questioning the player in detail and hearing submissions from the player's representative, the committee concluded that the foul play review officer was wrong, on the balance of probabilities, to upgrade the yellow card issued to the player to a red card.

"The committee found that a late change in dynamics due to England number two's [George] interaction in the contact area brought about a sudden and significant change in direction from the ball carrier."

It was thought Farrell would receive at least a three-match ban, which would have ruled him out of England's remaining warm-up matches against Ireland and Fiji and their World Cup opener with Argentina on 9 September in Marseille.

The decision means the fly-half, 31, is cleared to continue preparing for the tournament and is eligible for selection by head coach Steve Borthwick.

The newly introduced 'bunker' review system for foul play, which is being used during the Summer Nations Series, was called into action as on-field referee Nika Amashukeli could not decide if Farrell's tackle on Basham warranted a straight red card.

Farrell was initially shown a yellow card and took his place in a chair on the touchline before later being shown a red card and sent down the tunnel into the England changing room.

The IJC added that the foul play review officer should not be criticised for making the decision.

"The committee believes it is important to record that no criticism is made of the foul play review officer nor, would any be warranted," its statement continued.

"Unlike the foul play review officer, the committee had the luxury of time to deliberate and consider, in private, the incident and the proper application of the head contact process."

England play Ireland in Dublin on Saturday before hosting Fiji at Twickenham on 26 August.

'We are over the moon'

George Ford, who was in the running with Marcus Smith to deputise at number 10 in Farrell's absence, told BBC Sport: "Obviously it's great news for us and we are over the moon as a squad, in terms of having our captain and leader going through the process and cracking on as normal.

"When you are sat in the crowd or you are watching on TV, you don't actually understand how quickly things happen on the field. There are instances in the game which don't look like they are happening fast but are happening fast, and they are unavoidable at times. Of course we practise tackle height and going lower, but there are circumstances in a game that happen really, really quickly.

"It's the first experience for us of using the bunker system. Everything is very subjective when it comes to this, and when someone decides a decision they might see it differently to other people, and that's clearly what has happened here in terms of the bunker system and the outcome of the disciplinary."

Asked about his role now Farrell has been cleared, Ford said: "My role doesn't change in terms of what I have tried to do from day one, come in and help and support and lead the team as much as I can.

"It's brilliant we've got Owen, our captain, available and we will all keep pulling in the same direction to make this team as successful as possible."