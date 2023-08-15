Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Gareth Baber's previous roles include coaching with Fiji

Gareth Baber has joined Cardiff Metropolitan University as its director of rugby system.

The 51-year-old ex-Pontypridd, Bristol and Dragons scrum-half left Edinburgh in April after the end of his contract as skills and assistant attack coach.

Previous to that, Baber led Fiji sevens to the gold medal at the delayed 2020 Tokyo Olympics and also had a spell as joint head coach of Cardiff Rugby.

"I'm thrilled to be joining Cardiff Met University," Baber said.

"It's an exciting opportunity to lead this rugby system whilst working within the university's wider sporting environment.

"Through building a sustainable system and model we are dedicated as a team to working hard to achieve success on and off the field. I'm extremely excited to see the development over the coming years."

Baber will work alongside head of men's performance Dr Daniel Milton, women's head coach Lisa Newton, head of community rugby Rhys Roberts and director of sport Ben O'Connell.