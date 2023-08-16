South Africa ended a run of four defeats in a row in Cardiff on their last visit in 2021

South Africa expect another arm-wrestle against Wales in Saturday's World Cup warm-up match in Cardiff.

Nine of the last 12 games between Wales and the Springboks - including the 2019 World Cup semi-final - have been decided by fewer than seven points.

And head coach Jacques Nienaber is braced for more of the same with World Cup selection on the line.

He said: "It's always been a tight affair and we expect exactly that. It's going to be a grind."

He added: "If you look statistically at test matches between South Africa and Wales, there's two or three points between the matches since myself and Rassie [Erasmus] have been back.

"If you look at what Wales did against England it was a grind there and we expect it's going to be a proper test match for us."

Wales have won six of the last 11 meetings between the teams, though have lost considerable experience in the likes of Alun Wyn Jones, Justin Tipuric, Rhys Webb and Ken Owens.

However Nienaber has been impressed with Wales' new young players in the back-to-back games against England - especially flanker Jac Morgan.

"There's been some personnel change from the Six Nations [for Wales] and if you look at Warren, he's backing younger players coming through," he said.

"On those younger guys stepping in for the likes of Tipuric and those boys, they're tough. They're quality rugby players and you can see their energy.

"The captain [Morgan] is like a praying mantis over the ball, he was leading the stats for poachers in the URC [United Rugby Championship]"

South Africa arrive in Cardiff having finished second in the Rugby Championship and have picked an experienced team to face Wales, including the return of World Cup-winning captain Siya Kolisi from a knee injury in April.

Replacement prop Ox Nche is also set for his first Test appearances of the year while scrum-half Jaden Hendrikse returns following a family bereavement among 11 changes to the side that beat Argentina.

Older Springboks eye fourth world title

However, the side now ranked fourth in the world remain confident of a title defence, a result which would earn them an unprecedented fourth William Web Ellis trophy.

"We have more depth than we had in 2019," said Nienaber who was assistant coach at the last World Cup.

"You try and build as much depth as you can. You want to get test caps into players, you want to get players exposure to our style of coaching and the environment.

"We didn't have the luxury we've had over the last couple of years to rotate the squad as frequently."

South Africa head into the 2023 World Cup without some of their stars from Japan four years ago, with both fly-half Handrè Pollard and defensive captain Lukhanyo Am left out of the 33-man squad with injury.

This is likely to be the final World Cup for several of the springboks, who have an average age just under 30, including the likes of 37-year-old number eight Dwayne Vermeulen who captained the Springboks twice in Siya Kolisi's absence.

"We have a little bit of an older squad. It's not old but they're four years older and there's probably two thirds of that team that were a part of the 2019 World Cup," said Nienaber.

"What we say is with an experienced squad, you lose a little bit of agility and speed but you get calm heads, experience and good leaders, so there's things you gain and things you lose."