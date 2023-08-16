Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Cheslin Kolbe is relishing a reunion with Dan Biggar when South Africa face Wales in Cardiff on Saturday despite their clash in 2022.

Springboks wing Kolbe and fly-half Biggar had a high-profile running battle during Wales' first Test defeat in Pretoria in July 2022.

The duo then became team-mates when Biggar joined Kolbe at Toulon.

"Myself and Dan is a long story," Kolbe said.

"Obviously what happened in 2022 up in Pretoria, then joining up at Toulon [and] playing together.

"Dan is just a competitor on the field and a guy you would like to have on your side. He just gets under the ref's skin.

"But he is a wonderful player with a lot of experience - he has been around the park for a long time."

Wales were beaten by a late Damian Willemse penalty in the game in which Kolbe and Biggar clashed.

It was an agonising defeat for Wales, who came close to a memorable result despite having four players - including Biggar - yellow-carded.

South Africa captain Siya Kolisi said afterwards that Wales had "got under the skin" of their hosts, who went on to win the series 2-1.

Four months later, Kolbe and Biggar were sharing a dressing room after the Welshman left Northampton Saints for Toulon.

"We are friends - he is a good guy," Kolbe added. "But when the weekend comes we obviously know what we need to do represent our countries.

"I have actually spoken to him when we landed so we are in contact. Hopefully we will see each other."

South Africa visit Wales for their penultimate warm-up game ahead of the World Cup in France, while it will be a final dress rehearsal for the home side.

Kolbe, who has now left Toulon for Suntory Sungoliath, says the world champions are expecting a stern examination against Warren Gatland's Wales.

"They have brought a lot of experience players back, guys like Dan, Alex [Cuthbert] on the wing and Liam Williams at the back," he said.

"They have got a good mixture of experience and some of the younger guys who have been coming through. It's a good team they have picked.

"They have guys that can run the show for them and lead them in the right directions. We have to make sure we are well prepared and study them too."