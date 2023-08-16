Olivia Ortiz featured for the USA at last year's Rugby World Cup

Exeter Chiefs have signed USA Eagles scrum-half Olivia Ortiz.

Ortiz, who has previously played in England with DMP Durham Sharks, has represented her national side 16 times.

She will join compatriots Gabby Cantorna, Rachel Johnson and Hope Rogers in Exeter's squad.

"Hearing my teammates talk about how much they love Exeter is something that I am really looking forward to being a part of," said Ortiz, who is expected to link up with the club in September.

"There is a reason why you have so many international players travelling overseas to take part in the Premiership Women's Rugby, it's probably the most competitive league in the world and everyone knows that it is the place to be if they want to become the best rugby athlete that they can be."

Fellow scrum-half Sammy Wong signed for Exeter from Wasps earlier in the summer, with Flo Robinson leaving the Devon-based side for Harlequins.

Head coach Susie Appleby added: "Olivia brings a lot of the key attributes that we're looking for at nine, she is quick around the breakdown, has leadership quality and a vocal presence that will help us to play at tempo."