Rugby World Cup 2023: Owen Farrell red card appealed by World Rugby
Rugby Union
World Rugby will appeal against the decision to overturn the red card given to England captain Owen Farrell against Wales.
Farrell's yellow card was upgraded to red by the new 'bunker' review system after a high tackle.
A disciplinary panel reviewing the incident on Tuesday found mitigating factors and overturned the dismissal.
World Rugby said in a statement confirming the appeal that "player welfare is the number one priority"
Farrell became the first England player to receive a red card from rugby's new 'bunker' review system after he made a high tackle on Taine Basham during England's 19-17 win over Wales last week.
But an independent judicial committee (IJC) then rescinded the 31-year-old's dismissal, clearing him to play a key role for England at the upcoming World Cup.
Now an Independent Appeal Committee will be appointed to determine the matter at the earliest possible opportunity.
The statement said: "World Rugby fully supports the important role that an independent disciplinary process plays in upholding the integrity and values of the sport, particularly regarding foul play involving head contact.
"Player welfare is the sport's number one priority, and the Head Contact Process is central to that mission at the elite level of the sport."
Further details regarding the hearing, including appointments and date, will be confirmed by Six Nations Rugby.
Red card rescinded by independent disciplinary committee.
Now that decision is appealed.....the farce continues.
World Rugby are not fit for purpose & are making the game a laughing stock !!!
But what a farce!!!
Hopefully, we get the "correct" decision this time. Either way, the integrity of "panels", "bunkers", "TMOs" and the laws of the game have taken a hit... A Farrell no arms shoulder hit, no less!
Referee
Assistant ref
TMO
Disciplinary panel
World rugby
And had legal teams involved which will take more time to resolve.
99% of fans could have correctly called it a red card straight away.
He doesn’t deserve to play on the pool stages of the World Cup as he just can’t control his aggression.
As I'm not English, I'd say let him play - he's a total liability.
If this was a player from Fiji or Samoa then it would have been a ban.
Player welfare has to be top priority