Owen Farrell's high tackle on Wales' Taine Basham was initially punished with a yellow card before being upgraded to a red

World Rugby will appeal against the decision to overturn the red card given to England captain Owen Farrell against Wales.

Farrell's yellow card was upgraded to red by the new 'bunker' review system after a high tackle.

A disciplinary panel reviewing the incident on Tuesday found mitigating factors and overturned the dismissal.

World Rugby said in a statement confirming the appeal that "player welfare is the number one priority"

Farrell became the first England player to receive a red card from rugby's new 'bunker' review system after he made a high tackle on Taine Basham during England's 19-17 win over Wales last week.

But an independent judicial committee (IJC) then rescinded the 31-year-old's dismissal, clearing him to play a key role for England at the upcoming World Cup.

Now an Independent Appeal Committee will be appointed to determine the matter at the earliest possible opportunity.

The statement said: "World Rugby fully supports the important role that an independent disciplinary process plays in upholding the integrity and values of the sport, particularly regarding foul play involving head contact.

"Player welfare is the sport's number one priority, and the Head Contact Process is central to that mission at the elite level of the sport."

Further details regarding the hearing, including appointments and date, will be confirmed by Six Nations Rugby.

