Rugby World Cup 2023: Owen Farrell red card appealed by World Rugby

Owen Farrell
Owen Farrell's high tackle on Wales' Taine Basham was initially punished with a yellow card before being upgraded to a red

World Rugby will appeal against the decision to overturn the red card given to England captain Owen Farrell against Wales.

Farrell's yellow card was upgraded to red by the new 'bunker' review system after a high tackle.

A disciplinary panel reviewing the incident on Tuesday found mitigating factors and overturned the dismissal.

World Rugby said in a statement confirming the appeal that "player welfare is the number one priority"

Farrell became the first England player to receive a red card from rugby's new 'bunker' review system after he made a high tackle on Taine Basham during England's 19-17 win over Wales last week.

But an independent judicial committee (IJC) then rescinded the 31-year-old's dismissal, clearing him to play a key role for England at the upcoming World Cup.

Now an Independent Appeal Committee will be appointed to determine the matter at the earliest possible opportunity.

The statement said: "World Rugby fully supports the important role that an independent disciplinary process plays in upholding the integrity and values of the sport, particularly regarding foul play involving head contact.

"Player welfare is the sport's number one priority, and the Head Contact Process is central to that mission at the elite level of the sport."

Further details regarding the hearing, including appointments and date, will be confirmed by Six Nations Rugby.

  • Comment posted by Martin Gage, today at 12:23

    As an Englishman, I saw the tackle and expected red and a 6-8 week ban. Understand the appeal!

    • Reply posted by Martin Gage, today at 12:25

      Martin Gage replied:
      6-8 game ban sorry

  • Comment posted by M LLOYD, today at 12:23

    If his offence was not worthy of red card, what is?

    • Reply posted by TheNightmanCometh, today at 12:36

      TheNightmanCometh replied:
      I dunno, plenty of things. Charging a player in the head, tackling them and slamming them to the floor, stamping on them on the floor etc etc

  • Comment posted by Makadag, today at 12:24

    Farrell is red carded by "experts" in a bunker;
    Red card rescinded by independent disciplinary committee.
    Now that decision is appealed.....the farce continues.

    World Rugby are not fit for purpose & are making the game a laughing stock !!!

    • Reply posted by Yapham, today at 12:32

      Yapham replied:
      World Rugby set the laws out, and the referee and the bunker system upheld those laws during the game. The disciplinary committee organised by 6 Nations Rugby made rugby a laughing stock, and now World Rugby are intervening to set things straight.

      Would you prefer that the laws of rugby should be ignored for the England captain?

  • Comment posted by Peterwinchester, today at 12:20

    Absolutely right!!
    But what a farce!!!

    • Reply posted by Jellybean, today at 12:35

      Jellybean replied:
      Yes - this is becoming an issue which is less to do with Farrell's foul play and more with the messages being sent out re; player welfare and the ability or otherwise to organize a p1$$ up in a brewery!

  • Comment posted by Pragmatist, today at 12:22

    I think this was inevitable.

    Hopefully, we get the "correct" decision this time. Either way, the integrity of "panels", "bunkers", "TMOs" and the laws of the game have taken a hit... A Farrell no arms shoulder hit, no less!

  • Comment posted by kai le serris, today at 12:24

    Farrell knows what he did was wrong. He's been punished for doing it before (and been sent to school to be shown how to do it properly) so no excuse. As for 'mitigation'? There was none.

    • Reply posted by Mal, today at 12:46

      Mal replied:
      I thought that the rule said mitigation is not relevant.

  • Comment posted by Stuart Ferguson , today at 12:25

    If you recall at the last 2 world cups there has been criticism that the big countries get favourable treatment. This decision on Farrell is in line with that criticism.

  • Comment posted by YorkshireBear, today at 12:28

    Players are routinely shown red cards when a super slow-mo replay shows minimal contact with the head. Farrell's was a straight shoulder to the chin with intent and he is a serial offender. He deserves to be banned for 6 months.

  • Comment posted by Smiffy_73, today at 12:22

    Time for the authorities to decide if they're really serious about player safety or not. This shouldn't even be a hard decision.

  • Comment posted by Calm down it will all work out, today at 12:28

    I am a Farrell fan, but this was a red. The game is just in freefall decline.

    • Reply posted by Green1878, today at 12:48

      Green1878 replied:
      The game is in freefall as they are trying to make a contact sport into a non-contact sport.

      Just give it 3 years, and I bet you that world rugby enforce all players wear impact cushioning head gear.

      I just wish the tackle height rule existed when I was of playing age. Being 5ft8, I would have faired much better as most of the opposition would be in the sin bin for poleaxing me

  • Comment posted by Harleking, today at 12:34

    So this tackle has now been reviewed by

    Referee
    Assistant ref
    TMO
    Disciplinary panel
    World rugby

    And had legal teams involved which will take more time to resolve.

    99% of fans could have correctly called it a red card straight away.

    • Reply posted by SouthAfricaRWCChamps, today at 12:38

      SouthAfricaRWCChamps replied:
      The other 1% who thought it wasn’t a red card know nothing about rugby!

  • Comment posted by my username, today at 12:25

    Ban him until at least the 1/4 finals. England's chances will not be diminished, he is a marked man for now in any case - a red card waiting to happen. Correct decision by WR, an example has to be made.

    • Reply posted by NM, today at 12:41

      NM replied:
      I don't think that it's even make an example. It was a no arm tackle, leading with the shoulder to the head. He was already set to make that tackle before the "change" of direction by the player with the ball. The change was minimal anyway.

      I could understand the overturning if OF had been set lower, and the attacker was falling over, but neither was true.

  • Comment posted by Captain, today at 12:31

    What a farce. Just make a decision and stick with it!

    • Reply posted by edmundburke, today at 12:44

      edmundburke replied:
      You mean like the referee and assitant referee did when they decided it was a yellow ?

  • Comment posted by Robert Gracie, today at 12:31

    Farrell doesnt seem to learn from his past actions that got him Yellow cards and Red Cards, its about time he learned that what he did to that Welsh player was unacceptable and it has no place in rugby...

    • Reply posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 12:35

      This name is awaiting moderation replied:
      Yawn

  • Comment posted by Alf77, today at 12:24

    The ban has to stand - England play far better without him. Both Ford and Smith are far more dynamic and creative.

  • Comment posted by WAAALES, today at 12:26

    Absolutely the right call. If England rugby had any shred of decency, they should have dropped Farrell from the squad immediately after the red card was overturned in recognition of the fact it was the wrong decision and to emphasise that they care about player welfare.

    He doesn’t deserve to play on the pool stages of the World Cup as he just can’t control his aggression.

  • Comment posted by Amad Ick, today at 12:28

    What if the appeal succeeds? Appeal the appeal? Followed by an appeal of the appeal on the appeal...
    As I'm not English, I'd say let him play - he's a total liability.

  • Comment posted by Christian, today at 12:22

    Great news, hope the red gets enforced.

  • Comment posted by Seven Bells, today at 12:32

    Either attacking the head is permitted, or it is completely outlawed. The decision to rescind OF's red card is beyond disgraceful and surely will be used in the legal case against head injuries when that case finally begins. If the authorities allow the red card to be dismissed then they will be punished beyond belief by the barristers in the court case.

    • Reply posted by DavidM, today at 12:39

      DavidM replied:
      Attack - ridiculous. It's inflammatory language that typifies the mind set of armchair warriors. Get out there and see what it's like. It was a tackle people, amongst dozens more. It was high, by current laws, just, it was lawful/unlawful depending not in facts but depending on blind bias and vitriol. Give it a rest!

  • Comment posted by andy, today at 12:32

    If the ban is not reinstated then the rwc will be a free for all. Farrell looked like he had no intention to tackle at all.
    If this was a player from Fiji or Samoa then it would have been a ban.
    Player welfare has to be top priority

    • Reply posted by Society needs less Gammon, today at 12:33

      Society needs less Gammon replied:
      what a joke of a comment. of course he did, you can clearly see him attempting the tackle.

