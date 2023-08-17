Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

World Cup warm-up - Ireland v England Venue: Aviva Stadium, Dublin Date: Saturday, 19 August Kick-off: 17:30 BST Coverage: Live text updates, match report and reaction on the BBC Sport website & app

Cian Prendergast has been handed his first Ireland start as head coach Andy Farrell names a strong side for Saturday's World Cup warm-up match against England in Dublin.

Prendergast will start at number eight in a team very similar to that which sealed the Grand Slam in March.

Bundee Aki and Garry Ringrose are the centre partnership with Ross Byrne starting at fly-half.

The entire team that started the win over Italy has been changed.

James Ryan captains the team with Keith Earls in line to win his 100th Test cap in green should he feature off the replacements bench.

Ulster's Kieran Treadwell was among five players who were released from Ireland's World Cup squad on Thursday.

Treadwell, who won the last of his 11 caps against England in March, drops out alongside Caolin Blade, Gavin Coombes, Calvin Nash and Jamie Osborne.

Munster prop Jeremy Loughman was called into the Ireland squad earlier this week as cover for Dave Kilcoyne, who is resting an injury, while back-rower Jack Conan continues his recovery from a foot injury.

Ireland: Keenan; Hansen, Ringrose, Aki, Lowe; Byrne, Gibson-Park; Porter, Sheehan, Furlong, Beirne, Ryan, O'Mahony, van der Flier, Prendergast.

Replacements: Herring, Loughman, Bealham, McCarthy, Doris, Murray, Crowley, Earls.