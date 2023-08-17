Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Liam Williams has ruled himself out of any part of the 2024 Six Nations after his move to Japan

Dan Biggar and Liam Williams have been withdrawn from the Wales side to face South Africa in Saturday's final World Cup warm-up game.

Sam Costelow replaces fly-half Biggar who has a back spasm, while full-back Williams has a tight hamstring with Cai Evans handed his first cap.

Tom Rogers has been named as a replacement.

Wales stressed the injuries were purely precautionary and Biggar and Williams were not World Cup doubts.

Head coach Warren Gatland will name his 33-man World Cup squad on Monday, 21 August.

Hooker Dewi Lake is in contention to be fit for the World Cup opener against Fiji in Bordeaux on 10 September.

Lake was forced off the field after captaining the side in the 19-17 defeat against England at Twickenham last weekend.

Dragons hooker Bradley Roberts has been called in to train with Wales to provide cover amid the injuries to Lake and Ryan Elias, who suffered a hamstring injury in the 20-9 opening World Cup warm-up win against England in Cardiff in early August.

Roberts' fellow Dragons hooker Elliot Dee will start against South Africa with Sam Parry on the replacements bench.

Wales team to face South Africa: C Evans; Cuthbert, Grady, J Williams, Dyer; Costelow, Hardy; Domachowski, Dee, Assiratti, Carter, Rowlands, Lydiate, Morgan (capt), Wainwright.

Replacements: Parry, N Smith, H Thomas, Teddy Williams, Basham, Tomos Williams, Llewellyn, Rogers.