Owen Farrell red card: Andy Farrell says 'circus' around disciplinary action is 'disgusting'

Ireland coach Andy Farrell has called the controversy over son Owen's current disciplinary process a "circus" that is "absolutely disgusting".

England captain Farrell's World Cup participation is in fresh doubt.

This follows World Rugby's appeal against a decision to overturn last Saturday's red card against Wales.

"The circus that's gone on in and around all of this is absolutely disgusting, in my opinion, disgusting," said the Ireland coach.

"I suppose those people that have loved their time in the sun get a few more days to keep going at that."

On Tuesday, an independent disciplinary panel cleared 31-year-old Farrell to play following his shoulder-led tackle to the head of Taine Basham, which was expected to result in a significant ban.

However, World Rugby announced on Thursday that it would appeal against the decision to overturn the England captain's red card.

England head coach Steve Borthwick subsequently opted to leave the Saracens fly-half out of his squad for Saturday's World Cup warm-up match against Ireland in Dublin.

Farrell senior, who concedes his view on the situation is not impartial, expressed anger at some of the intense criticism his son has faced.

"Whatever I say is probably flawed anyway," added the 48-year-old Ireland coach.

"When you're talking about somebody's son and asking the question, it's always going to be flawed, so what does that really matter?

"I don't normally say too much because of that type of reason about my son."