Owen Farrell (right) had to sit on the sidelines at Twickenham before the decision was made in the bunker to send him off

England captain Owen Farrell "always gets off lightly" according to former Wales international Alix Popham.

The new 'bunker' review system upgraded a high tackle against Wales to a red card but a disciplinary panel reviewing the incident overturned the dismissal.

Popham, who was diagnosed with early onset dementia in 2020, has backed World Rugby's decision to appeal the overturning of the red card.

"The punishment hasn't been severe enough for him," said Popham.

"He always gets off lightly with the number of weeks or games he can't play for.

"He's a serial tackler with these type of offences. It's his game, he's a physical player. He hasn't learnt his lesson."

World Rugby have said in a statement that "player welfare is the number one priority", and should their appeal be successful, Farrell would miss part of England's group stage at the Rugby World Cup.

And Popham says the decision to overturn the red card for the tackle on Wales forward Taine Basham during England's 19-17 victory at Twickenham, sets a bad example to children learning the sport.

"It's positive World Rugby have come forward," Popham said.

"When it was turned from a red into a yellow, that's not a good look for parents looking to send their kids to rugby practice, showing it allows tackles like that to go ahead.

"Kids will watch and think if a professional rugby player like Owen Farrell can get away with it, they'll replicate it."

The independent judicial committee (IJC) which rescinded Farrell's red card cited a change in dynamic in the contact area as a mitigation.

This is an assessment which Popham firmly disagrees with.

"Not at all. That's rugby," said Popham.

"There's change of direction. Owen started at the wrong height, didn't make any attempt to get lower and hit him in the safe zone, if there is one.

"You've got to get lower. That was nowhere near the right place on Saturday.

"No-one is really talking about Taine Basham.

"He came on as a sub, was having a great game and failed his HIA as a result of having a traumatic brain injury from a tackle Owen Farrell did."

Andy Farrell defends son

Owen Farrell red card: Andy Farrell says 'circus' around disciplinary action is 'disgusting'

Ireland coach Andy Farrell - Owen's father - has called the controversy surrounding the disciplinary process a "circus" that is "absolutely disgusting".

Farrell senior conceding his view on the situation was not impartial, but expressed anger at some of the intense criticism his son has faced.

Popham said he understands where the Ireland coach's comments were coming from, but said he would feel differently if those involved were different.

"He's protecting Owen," said Popham.

"I've spoken to people he played with, they said it was a definite red card.

"He's looking out for Owen, instinctively as a father you would do.

"If it was done to one of his players in the Ireland team, I'm sure he'd be fighting for the correct punishment."

England head coach Steve Borthwick has opted to leave the Saracens fly-half out of his squad for Saturday's World Cup warm-up match against Ireland in Dublin.

Wales' Basham could feature in their final World Cup warm-up match against world champions South Africa on Saturday.

The Welsh Rugby Union say Basham is fit to feature on the bench because no concussion was confirmed following completion of all three stages of World Rugby's HIA protocol.