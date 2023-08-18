Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Aaron Wainwright has played 38 internationals for Wales having made his debut in 2018

Wales back row Aaron Wainwright wants to concentrate on playing number eight.

Wainwright, 25, started his international career at flanker and played a starring role there as Wales reached the 2019 World Cup semi-final.

The Dragons back row impressed at number eight in the opening World Cup warm-up game against England and starts there once more against South Africa in Cardiff on Saturday (15:15 BST).

"My preferred position at the moment is eight," said Wainwright.

"I see myself playing there longer-term. You see some of the athletes we have in the squad at six and the strength we are building.

"It doesn't mean I am not able to play six, where I was the first part of my career, but I see myself as more of an eight going forward."

Wales are searching for an alternative to their 100-cap number eight Taulupe Faletau, who is currently battling a calf injury as he attempts to prove his fitness for the World Cup in France next month.

"You can see the depth we are developing across the back row," said Wainwright.

"Taulupe is out for now but he is pretty close to returning which is great for the team and for him."

Wainwright excelled in the 20-9 victory over England earlier this month, when he combined with captain Jac Morgan to help set up a try for scrum-half Gareth Davies.

Wales head coach Warren Gatland called it Wainwright's most impressive international performance.

"I thoroughly enjoyed that game," said Wainwright.

"I got my hands on the ball a bit more which I struggled to do over the past couple of times I played for Wales."

Wainwright was watched at the Principality Stadium by his dad Adrian, a police officer who was working at the game.

"I am not sure if he has booked his shift so he doesn't have to pay for tickets [when Wales play South Africa], maybe he is trying to work again!" said Wainwright.

"It was nice to see him on the side of the pitch alongside my mum and sisters."

Aaron Wainwright with his dad Adrian, who played in the back row for Caerphilly, Newport and Wales Under-21s

Springboks battle

World champions South Africa will provide a sterner test this weekend for an inexperienced Wales side, who play for the final time before their World Cup campaign begins.

"We have spoken about physicality all week," said Wainwright.

"If there is a team you are going to come up against at international level that is going to set the bar physicality-wise, it's South Africa. They are big men, that's what they are known for, especially the forward pack.

"We have spoken about what we can bring to them in the physical test, let's not wait for them to bring the challenge to us, let's get off the line and meet them and show what we can do physically.

"It's going to be a big test for us but we know what is coming."

Wainwright believes the challenge the Springboks will pose will allow Wales to demonstrate they are ready to tackle World Cup opponents Fiji, Portugal, Australia and Georgia.

"We have to make sure when we get out there we embrace the physical challenge and show what we can do, to help put a marker down to the teams we are going to face at the World Cup group stage," he said.

"So when we go and play them, they know it's a physical presence coming."

Gatland will name his 33-man World Cup squad next Monday, just two days after the South Africa game, with Wainwright hoping to play in a second global tournament.

Wales must hope they avoid any further injuries with Ryan Elias, Dewi Lake, Taine Plumtree and Dafydd Jenkins already suffering, while Gareth Anscombe is also sidelined.

"I don't think you can think about [World Cup] selection," said Wainwright.

"I am just concentrating on the game and the rest will take care of itself.

"It is going to be in the back of people's minds naturally because it is a World Cup selection, but for most of the players, it's about getting on the pitch and letting the rest take care of itself."