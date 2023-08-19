Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Ryan will captain Ireland against England with Iain Henderson having skippered the side in the win over Italy

World Cup warm-up - Ireland v England Venue: Aviva Stadium, Dublin Date: Saturday, 19 August Kick-off: 17:30 BST Coverage: Live text updates, match report and reaction on the BBC Sport website & app

James Ryan says the nearing prospect of World Cup selection will add an extra "edge" to the Ireland squad heading into the last two warm-up games.

The Six Nations champions face England in Dublin on Saturday and Samoa in Bayonne on 26 August.

Head coach Andy Farrell will announce his 33-man squad for the tournament in France on 28 August, with five players having been cut earlier this week.

"It's just a reminder now that the squad has to be cut," said lock Ryan.

"There's only a certain amount of players that are going to be selected so it adds an extra bit of an edge heading into the last couple of games where people know that you need to perform really well if you want to be selected."

Before the England game, the departure of Kieran Treadwell, Caolin Blade, Gavin Coombes, Calvin Nash and Jamie Osborne brought the Ireland squad down to 38 players.

With five more players set to be cut and selection just over a week away, Ryan - who will captain Ireland against England in Johnny Sexton's absence - was asked if there has been much talk in the squad about the disappointment that looms for some of the group.

"Maybe a little bit but I don't think it needs to be talked about," said Ryan, who played in Ireland's disappointing 2019 World Cup campaign.

"There's an underlying awareness there, a feeling that the squad's going to be cut without it needing to be said.

"Tuesday is our performance day in training and they've almost been like games, these training sessions, because they've been the windows for lads to put their hands up for selection.

"Training has been unbelievably competitive all summer but I think the lads have been aware of it, that it's an extended squad but needs to be cut."

'There's always pressure playing England'

Ryan's first time captaining Ireland also came against England, in an Autumn Nations Cup game in November 2020 which England won 18-7 at Twickenham

Ireland laboured to a 33-17 win over Italy a fortnight ago in their first match since beating England to clinch the Grand Slam on home soil in March.

Farrell described the performance as "clunky" and Ryan, who sat out that game, admits Saturday's display against England must be markedly improved as Ireland build up to their World Cup opener against Romania on 9 September.

"It's really important. That's been the chat all week," added the 27-year-old Leinster second row.

"This has never been a warm-up game for us as such, it's very much been a Test match and that's how we've prepared for this game all week.

"It's important we get the right performance we're looking for and take a step forward from the Italy game.

"It's a lot of guys' first appearance of the summer so it's going to be tough but we're not making an excuses, we need to make sure we put in a performance that gives us confidence heading to Biarritz next week with the World Cup coming around the corner quickly."

Farrell - who took his squad away to Portugal for a training camp after the Italy game - has named a strong team to face England.

While Connacht back rower Cian Prendergast earns his first start, the team includes 11 of the 15 that started the Grand Slam-clinching win over Steve Borthwick's side earlier this year.

"I think there's a bit of nerves heading into this game," added Ryan.

"It's the first game for a lot of us of this summer and playing England at home, there's always a little bit of pressure.

"Lads are keen to make a statement with selection and everything coming up."