Bath say GJ van Velze (centre) was "influential" in their line-out last season

GJ van Velze has rejoined Bath for the new 2023-24 Premiership campaign.

The 35-year-old South African forward made 10 Premiership appearances for the club last season and scored one try.

"GJ really impressed us last season and it's great to welcome him back for a second year," head of rugby Johann van Graan told the club website external-link .

"His calmness, both on and off the field, is just one of the attributes he brings to this side.

"I'm pleased we're able to have both his playing ability and his vast experience again this season."

Van Velze has previously played in England for both Worcester and Northampton.

The 2023-24 Premiership season begins on Friday, 13 October.

Bath host Newcastle Falcons at the Rec to kickstart their new campaign on Saturday, 14 October.