Owen Farrell's high tackle on Wales' Taine Basham was initially punished with a yellow card before being upgraded to a red

An appeal against the decision to overturn the red card given to England captain Owen Farrell against Wales will be heard next week.

Farrell's yellow card was upgraded to red by the new 'bunker' review system after a high tackle.

A disciplinary panel reviewing the incident on Tuesday found mitigating factors and overturned the dismissal.

World Rugby has appealed against the decision, saying "player welfare is the number one priority".

The new hearing in front of a three-person independent judicial committee will take place on Tuesday, 22 August and Farrell is set to attend via video conference.

If World Rugby's appeal is successful, he would miss a chunk of England's World Cup pool stage games. Their campaign starts against Argentina on 9 September.