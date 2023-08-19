Close menu

Ireland 29-10 England: Billy Vunipola sent off as Irish score five tries

By Matt GaultBBC Sport NI at Aviva Stadium

Mack Hansen touches down to score Ireland's fourth try
Mack Hansen scored Ireland's fourth try of the game, shortly after Billy Vunipola's red card
World Cup warm-up - Ireland v England
Ireland (7) 29
Tries: Aki, Ringrose, Lowe, Hansen, Earls Cons: Byrne, Crowley
England (3) 10
Try: Sinckler Con: Ford Pen: Ford

England forward Billy Vunipola was sent off as Ireland secured a major momentum boost before the World Cup by scoring five tries in a comfortable win.

Bundee Aki, Garry Ringrose, James Lowe, Mack Hansen and Keith Earls all crossed for the world's number one-ranked side.

Vunipola was dismissed just before Ireland's third try for a high tackle.

England, who were missing captain Owen Farrell amid his ongoing disciplinary saga, managed one late try in reply through Kyle Sinckler.

England number eight Vunipola was shown a yellow card for a challenge on Ireland prop Andrew Porter but it was upgraded to a red following a review, so like his captain Farrell the forward's World Cup hopes now hang in the balance.

Vunipola joins Farrell in red card trouble

The build-up to the game had been dominated by the saga involving Farrell following the England fly-half's 'bunker' red card against Wales last week and now head coach Steve Borthwick risks losing Vunipola too.

With Farrell, who faces an appeal hearing on Tuesday, excluded from the squad for Saturday's match, George Ford was given the chance to shine as the playmaker.

Ford had not started a game for England since 2021 but the Sale Sharks fly-half kicked the winning points off the bench against Wales and picked up where he left off in Dublin, nudging the visitors ahead with an early penalty.

Ireland, who secured what Andy Farrell described as a "clunky" win over Italy a fortnight ago, were subdued in the opening exchanges despite the head coach restoring several of his key players.

However they sprung into life brilliantly for the game's opening try, with Aki running under the posts after a clever Josh van der Flier tip-on sent Peter O'Mahony through the defence.

While Ireland showed clear signs of rust, England managed just one entry into the home side's 22 during a disjointed opening half, with Ford also missing a second kick at goal that would have brought the visitors back to within one.

The end of the half brought mixed emotions for Ireland. While the sight of hooker Dan Sheehan hobbling off will be a concern given Ronan Kelleher lack of availability recently, the hosts managed to stretch their lead in first-half added time through Ringrose's try.

It was a good one, too, with Hugo Keenan, Cian Prendergast and O'Mahony all involved before Mack Hansen picked out the centre with a perfect crossfield kick, enabling Ringrose to dodge a couple of last-ditch tackles and move Ireland nine clear before the break.

Ireland thrive as England wilt

Vunipola tackles Porter
Vunipola was initially shown a yellow card for his tackle on Porter

Following a low-key start to the second half, things went from bad to worse for England, who failed to build on last week's win over Wales.

With Vunipola off the pitch, Ireland immediately put England under pressure and their efforts yielded a third try when Ross Byrne floated a pass out wide to Lowe, who had started the move.

Immediately after Byrne missed his conversion, Vunipola's yellow was upgraded to a red by the bunker review system to deepen England's woes in Dublin.

Ireland stretched their lead through the impressive Hansen, and while Sinckler hit back for England, there was a fairytale moment for Earls.

The Munster back came off the bench to become Ireland's ninth centurion and put the finishing touches to a comfortable victory when he crashed over to mark his 100th cap in a grand manner and prompt the loudest roar of the evening from the Aviva crowd.

Having secured a 12th straight Test win, Ireland will look to make it a clean sweep of warm-up game wins when they face Samoa in Bayonne next week.

In contrast, England will nervously await the outcome of Farrell's appeal hearing on Tuesday before Vunipola's fate is resolved.

Line-ups

Ireland: Keenan; Hansen, Ringrose, Aki, Lowe; Byrne, Gibson-Park; Porter, Sheehan, Furlong, Beirne, Ryan, O'Mahony, van der Flier, Prendergast.

Replacements:Herring, Loughman, Bealham, McCarthy, Doris, Murray, Crowley, Earls.

England: Steward; Watson, Marchant, Tuilagi, Daly; Ford, Youngs; Genge, George, Stuart, Itoje, Ribbans, Lawes (capt), Earl, B Vunipola.

Replacements: Dan, Marler, Sinckler, Chessum, Willis, Care, Smith, Lawrence.

Referee: Paul Williams (NZR)

Assistant referees: Craig Evans (WRU) and Adam Jones (WRU)

TMO: Ben Whitehouse (WRU)

  • Comment posted by Briggadoon, today at 19:32

    no attacking intent, no awareness of laws,no game plan ,no clue ,no point sacking jones , no hope coach , no point going to France !!
    Good luck Ireland !

    • Reply posted by alazystudent, today at 19:39

      alazystudent replied:
      No idea what the game plan is. I hope we go out in the group stage. We need change from the top down. Well played Ireland, that’s how to play rugby

  • Comment posted by Uncle, today at 19:34

    I'm tempted to think that England's WC side is getting better by the day - no Billy, no Farrell...
    Unfair?

    • Reply posted by Toast, today at 19:36

      Toast replied:
      Spot on - is it too much to hope Youngs gets a red next week ?

  • Comment posted by AntJE, today at 19:33

    I can make my peace with losing, what’s not so easy to take is there was not one single moments in that game worth cheering and no evidence to indicate what SB is trying to do here….Gotta feel for the players.…Red card all day sadly.

    • Reply posted by Anything on the telly, today at 19:43

      Anything on the telly replied:
      Apart from Watson we don’t appear to have anybody capable of beating a man. We look like we’ve only just met and if Youngs is the best scrum half in England then the game is in serious decline.

  • Comment posted by jbcemjess, today at 19:34

    Possibly the worst I’ve seen from England in years.

    • Reply posted by Justthefacts, today at 19:36

      Justthefacts replied:
      Wales was pretty low too.

  • Comment posted by CHUNK, today at 19:36

    Could this be the worst England team for many a year, as much chance to win world cup as a one legged man in an ass kicking contest, congrats to Ireland.

    • Reply posted by flibb, today at 19:55

      flibb replied:
      No chance. Circa 2005 England were far worse.

  • Comment posted by toffeeforever, today at 19:33

    So poor from England. Absolute mess and going to do nothing at WC
    Credit to Ireland.
    Deserved red.

    • Reply posted by flibb, today at 19:53

      flibb replied:
      As a neutral I find Irelands cynical spoiling of the ruck and defence based on choke tackles to be mind numbing and in direct contrast with the out and out contest the likes of NZ and SA bring to the game.

      Eng may look a bit lost at times in attack but they play rugby that’s better on the eye than Ire, which says it all.

  • Comment posted by phil3030, today at 19:36

    Absolute dross from England.

    • Reply posted by Amad Ick, today at 19:37

      Amad Ick replied:
      Still better than expected 👍

  • Comment posted by Acky66, today at 19:36

    Borthwick is being found out every game. BV just the latest example of someone past his best and not effective any more.

    • Reply posted by flibb, today at 20:00

      flibb replied:
      World Cup warm up game.

  • Comment posted by nothing, today at 19:37

    Men against boys, one dimensional garbage from England in the mould of their coach. Only picking one recognised 8 is ridiculous, especially as the 8 is just waste of pick currently. Ireland play with a licence and have the confidence of winners, well done from a disillusioned England fan

    • Reply posted by flibb, today at 19:56

      flibb replied:
      Weird, as a neutral I saw two teams play similar rugby for most of the match, were pretty evenly matched, and it was close on the scoreboard until the red card.

  • Comment posted by Toast, today at 19:34

    All the really useless England players seem to be getting red cards. Not sure Boethwick deserves this kind of help with his selection. Who would pick a running 10 Ford and pair him with the shockingly slow passer Youngs?

    • Reply posted by flibb, today at 19:47

      flibb replied:
      Probably because the alternatives for England at 9 aren’t very good?

      Many have been tried, none have been great.

      This isn’t anything new either. English 9s haven’t been great for a long time.

      Youngs is still Englands best 9 of the professional era, whatever the fans think.

  • Comment posted by atty, today at 19:34

    Once again another clueless and non-directional performance from England. I lost count how many times a player took a pass and just had no idea what to do. On the other hand England have achieved a big milestone today……they are now a Tier 2 nation!!

    • Reply posted by U172022112003, today at 19:38

      U172022112003 replied:
      Well if we are a Tier 2 nation perhaps Ireland should prepare for another RWC where they go in as favourites (No 1 ranked team) yet can't put 50 on a Tier 2 nation!

  • Comment posted by DJWFC, today at 19:33

    Blessing in disguise if he is banned for the world cup

    • Reply posted by Toast, today at 19:35

      Toast replied:
      Absolutely - needs to be sent home do a proper 8 can be brought in.

  • Comment posted by bridstow man , today at 19:36

    The team reflect the manager

    Boring and predictable bereft of any attacking ideas.

    Shockingly poor zero excuse in a 4 year cycle.

    • Reply posted by Billy Farrell Houdini, today at 19:54

      Billy Farrell Houdini replied:
      England have learnt from today.

  • Comment posted by Megjhn, today at 19:45

    Nothing more pathetic than Itoje and Earl celebrate the opposition’s mistakes

    • Reply posted by Seven Bells, today at 19:58

      Seven Bells replied:
      Particularly when that's all they contribute these days. It's a terrible look.

  • Comment posted by Harleking, today at 19:32

    The word I'd use for England's recent performances is constipated.

    They look bunged up and can only play with any freedom when in impossible positions.

    I think we have the players but they are being stifled by ineffective game plans.

    • Reply posted by barnesy1865, today at 19:59

      barnesy1865 replied:
      For a team described as 'constipated', I saw a lot of sh*t coming from the men in white!

  • Comment posted by callyruggers123, today at 19:43

    England are very poor.

    Theo Dan looking good coming on and George Fords game management is top drawer.

    Ben Earls celebrations for knock one is absolutely embarrassing.

    Freddie Stewards defence at 15 was terrible - watch the replays of 2 x trys before saying it was good haha.

    Billy V, defo a red, Zac Mercer get in as Dombrant not the answer.

    • Reply posted by Bloodsport-For-All, today at 19:46

      Bloodsport-For-All replied:
      Yeah. He over chases because he has no real pace and the oppo just steps inside him. Twice today and numerous times in previous games

  • Comment posted by Murray Grant, today at 19:37

    England are an absolute shambles, worst I have ever seen in professional era

  • Comment posted by DickythePig, today at 19:35

    SB isn’t convincing me that he’s an international coach. Team looked slow, ponderous and with no obvious game plan (and not for the first time). Maybe he’s pulling a blinder of a pre WC master plan…..hmmmm.

    • Reply posted by Waggle Yer Wallies, today at 19:37

      Waggle Yer Wallies replied:
      It’s the ‘Baldwick cunning plan’ don’t you know….!!!!

      England only know one way to play the game…and it’s not very good any more!!!!

      😂😂😂😂😂

  • Comment posted by Assynt, today at 19:33

    Ireland, a good performance, but nowhere near a convincing opposition for SA or NZ. Like Wales, England were just very poor: static, slow, & incredibly uninventive! Ireland only really pulled away against 14…but did benefit from a relatively lenient referee…although not the red card – that should have been a straight red! Ireland might get to the semi-finals…but England won’t get past the Group!

    • Reply posted by flibb, today at 19:54

      flibb replied:
      This was standard England Ireland games: dull, grinding slogs, two packs thrashing it out from set piece to set piece, with lots of kicking. Irelands experience helped them come out on top, as did the red card ofc.

      Ireland look open to be blown away by a France or NZ or SA at any given point. I know it’s coming, just as it did for England earlier this year.

  • Comment posted by blahblahblah, today at 19:35

    Should be Red card = not in the team for the RWC

    • Reply posted by Acky66, today at 19:36

      Acky66 replied:
      Get Mercer in.

