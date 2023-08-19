Close menu

Ireland 29-10 England: What did we learn from World Cup warm-up?

By Matt GaultBBC Sport NI

Last updated on .From the section Rugby Unioncomments225

The Ireland players celebrate Keith Earls' try
Ireland boosted their World Cup preparations and heaped pressure on an England side clearly lacking confidence

Ireland scored five tries to convincingly beat England in their World Cup warm-up game in Dublin.

But what did we learn from the match? BBC Sport looks at five key talking points from Ireland's win at Aviva Stadium.

Vunipola red card adds to England woes

With Owen Farrell's World Cup participation already in doubt, England head coach Steve Borthwick faces further disciplinary-based disruptions this week following Billy Vunipola's red card against Ireland.

Farrell's Saracens team-mate Vunipola was initially shown yellow for his high tackle on Andrew Porter in the second half, but it was upgraded to red following a review.

Borthwick, who would not comment specifically on the Vunipola incident, now faces a critical week in his preparations with the prospect of losing two key players for a portion of England's pool matches certain to dominate the build-up to Saturday's Test against Fiji at Twickenham.

With Vunipola the only specialist number eight in the England squad, a potential six-game ban would create a serious headache for Borthwick and his coaching staff.

"Hopefully we will find a conclusion on both matters this week and it won't go into another week. Once I have all the facts, I will deal with them," said Borthwick.

"We talked about the way this Test week was disrupted [by the Farrell saga] and I need to adapt throughout the week. It's another challenge that's been thrown at us."

Stars align for centurion Earls

Keith Earls celebrates scoring Ireland's fifth try against England
Veteran wing Keith Earls gave the Ireland fans a moment to savour when he marked his 100th cap with the final try of the game

The most memorable moment of the game from an Irish perspective was unquestionably the ear-splitting roar produced by the crowd when Keith Earls crashed over in the corner to rubber-stamp Ireland's win and mark his 100th cap in style.

It was as loud as the Aviva has been all year, and with Ireland having clinched the Grand Slam on home soil in March, that's really saying something.

Earls, who has been on the Ireland scene for 15 years and is hoping to appear at a fourth World Cup, offered a thrilling reminder of what he offers out wide at the end of a game that featured tries from Ireland's first-choice wings Mack Hansen and James Lowe.

A hugely popular member of the squad, Munster stalwart Earls, 35, became the ninth Irish centurion on Saturday and provided Ireland with the perfect World Cup send-off when he took Bundee Aki's pass in his stride and raised the Aviva roof with his 36th international try.

"Obviously the story of the day is it's very fitting that Keith gets his 100th cap and we made sure he does that with a W, and also him scoring a try in Keith Earls style in the corner just made the day for everyone really," said Farrell.

Ireland still have much more to give

Saturday was a stark illustration of where Ireland and England find themselves three weeks out from the World Cup.

For Ireland, Farrell's near-four-year reign has been building up to this point.

There has been much experimentation and a few bumps along the way, but everything we have seen in the past 12 months suggests this Ireland side are capable of breaking new ground on the biggest stage in France.

Like all great teams, Farrell's Ireland have mastered the art of squeezing wins out of performances that fall well short of their maximum.

Saturday was another example of that. With 15 changes from the Italy game, Ireland looked rusty and disjointed, especially in the first half.

And just as he did after the win over Italy, Farrell used the word 'clunky' in his assessment of the performance. But as England toiled, those in green found a way to score five tries and record their 12th straight Test win stretching back to last year's tour of New Zealand.

They continue to tick off victories, but it is clear from Farrell's post-match comments that he feels his Ireland machine still have so much more to give before they reach the heights of, say, their Six Nations victory over France or last summer's Test series triumph over the All Blacks.

"It had a bit of everything: good, bad and ugly," Farrell said of his side's display.

"I wasn't too happy at half-time. We had them in a place where we could push a little bit harder and make it a little bit easier for ourselves but we didn't kick on.

"I was really pleased that we found or rhythm back into the game. I thought we scored some great tries."

Borthwick faces unenviable task of reversing England fortunes

The England players look dejected at the full-time whistle at the Aviva Stadium
England have now lost four of their last five matches since beating Wales in the Six Nations

As for England, who are less than a year into the Borthwick era, rather than revive confidence in their World Cup prospects after a disappointing Six Nations campaign, these warm-up games have instead heightened the suspicion that further heartache awaits them in France.

Discipline is obviously a hot topic, but England were often slow and predictable in Dublin, with George Ford - who made his first start since 2021 as Farrell's replacement at fly-half - failing to grasp a golden opportunity to build on his match-winning cameo off the bench against Wales last week.

England have now lost four of their last five matches, conceding 20 tries in the process and scoring just five. The road ahead appears bleak, but Borthwick is clearly not in the mood to dish out any damning verdicts of his player's efforts just yet.

"Whilst I'm incredibly disappointed with the result, the players kept fighting," he said.

"I thought the players that came off the bench added on the pitch.

"Just before half-time at 7-3, we missed some opportunities and turned over ball in the final third, so we weren't able to put enough pressure on them.

"When it was 15 against 15 it was a tight battle, unfortunately it didn't stay 15 on 15."

With Fiji to come to Twickenham on Saturday, Borthwick faces the unenviable task of rejuvenating his squad before launching their World Cup bid against Argentina on 9 September.

Farrell awaits Sheehan update as selection looms

This was, of course, Ireland's last run-out at home before jetting off to France, where Farrell will unveil his 33-man squad on 28 August.

Farrell cut five players from his panel early this week and said he was "close" to finalising his 33 following the win over England.

Ireland have had some minor injury concerns recently, but while Farrell said Jack Conan, Ronan Kelleher and Dave Kilcoyne will "definitely" be fit for the World Cup, he does not yet know the full extent of Dan Sheehan's injury after the Leinster hooker injured his foot against England.

With Sheehan having enjoyed an outstanding last 12 months for club and country and Kelleher short of match sharpness, an injury to the former would be a worrying development before facing Romania in their Pool B opener on 9 September.

Comments

Join the conversation

226 comments

  • Comment posted by Julio Laker, today at 09:05

    England have not moved on at all. As a Scot I envy their WC pool but I'd rather watch us lose against Ireland and South Africa trying to play rugby than watch this England side void of any guile, flair or direction. Such a talented poll of players to choose from yet turgid, dour rugby is what they produce.

    • Reply posted by ICEMAN, today at 09:13

      ICEMAN replied:
      as an English fan I agree

  • Comment posted by ALC, today at 09:07

    With youngs England scored 3 points in 60 minutes because no one gets any ball

    As soon as Care comes on, with some fast ball from the breakdown, players were queuing up to hit the gain line and we looked like actually creating something. And then Smith came on, and got 2 clean breaks within 5 mins, but there was zero support because England have literally forgotten what a clean break is

    • Reply posted by Campbell, today at 09:10

      Campbell replied:
      Smith came on at 15 and not 10 so he naturally got more space …. Have to say he looks a lot more dangerous going forward that Freddie Steward does ….

  • Comment posted by Dr Dre, today at 09:07

    That I dislike at least a fifth of the England team. Get Ben Earl off my screen - celebrating a wonky line out…come on mate!

    • Reply posted by banaerialpingpong, today at 09:11

      banaerialpingpong replied:
      The whole whooping and backslapping is ridiculous, George and itoje will be pleased to have another cheerleader in Ben earl.
      I don’t get borthwick he has players available to him who could play a really good game of rugby but chooses to play up the jumper 80’s rugby

  • Comment posted by Penfold, today at 09:15

    Ford failed to grasp his opportunity...how is he supposed to grasp an opportunity with a team who don't know how to attack? England have sadly been embarrassing for several years now and will continue to be until we have a decent, modern, coach.

    • Reply posted by EdwardLongshanks, today at 09:49

      EdwardLongshanks replied:
      A little unfair. A fly half cannot sort out the slow inaccurate forwards who provide naff ball. No 10 in the world would look good behind our useless pack.

  • Comment posted by DAFTADA, today at 09:07

    Good as he once was Billy has had his day.....TBF so have a lot of them...

    • Reply posted by njs, today at 09:41

      njs replied:
      Why do we have a squad of average at best rugby players ?

  • Comment posted by if only , today at 09:05

    Watch the england under 18 on utube and see how rugby should be should be played, maybe we should send them instead.

    • Reply posted by George Whitebread, today at 09:16

      George Whitebread replied:
      The flair will be coached out of them

  • Comment posted by appleeden, today at 09:03

    We learnt, England have regressed so far back, they are play the same style and tactics as they did 35 years ago. We have learnt that any, England coach who was formally a player in the pack, coaches a team like they are all forwards and has NO idea how to set the team up to play attacking rugby. We have learnt, this current team would not beat the same team that England fielded 30 years ago.

    • Reply posted by Campbell, today at 09:09

      Campbell replied:
      But will make the QF from a very weak group and have a great chance of getting to a SF as likely they will have to play a poor Wales team, the worst Oz team in several generations or the surprise package Fiji …. The game next weekend suddenly looking huge as Fiji are as good as they have ever been

  • Comment posted by MetalTiger, today at 09:08

    We learnt that Saracens tackling coach has got a lot of work to do.

  • Comment posted by banaerialpingpong, today at 09:09

    That tackling legally has played minimal part in training

  • Comment posted by callyruggers123, today at 09:22

    England are a disaster. As much as the latter of Eddie Jones wasn't great he drew with the ABs a few months prior to sacking. Some of England's greatest ever performances under Jones too.

    Borthwick is incapable of having teams play the way EJ could.

    If Dombrant called up to replace Billy then god help you all hahaha.

    Also borthwick car crash interview post match, he's lost and out of depth

    • Reply posted by saint dave, today at 09:30

      saint dave replied:
      As England have named their squad no one can be called up fo red cards, only injuries

  • Comment posted by Campbell, today at 09:04

    Tbh It always looked like Ireland could have moved up a couple of gears if they needed to and had plenty more in the tank if they really needed it.

    England were very poor and really struggling to understand what the game plan is ? They seem to want to dominate physically but their set piece is simply not strong enough against the Top teams. Wales had the edge over them the last two weeks as well

    • Reply posted by Olly P, today at 09:44

      Olly P replied:
      Agree bar last comment. I thought Wales were as bad if not worse

  • Comment posted by BWFMS, today at 09:06

    England won't win the Rugby World Cup

  • Comment posted by WPL, today at 09:09

    Ireland do have the team capable of a WC win. We know that.

    England are either holding something back or nothing to give. I guess, the latter.

    Two reds, not good. Please learn from that now.

    • Reply posted by SD, today at 09:13

      SD replied:
      Sorry but even as a diehard England fan Ican't agree with that.

      England are a million miles aways from being good enough.

      Contrast to how individuals and collectively they play compared to likes of France, NZ and even Scotland.
      Then you have power game of SA.

      Massive difference.

  • Comment posted by Campbell, today at 09:17

    Can someone tell me what everyone sees in Freddie Steward.
    Great under the high ball but offers nothing in attack, got stepped twice far too easily for 2 tries and was no where for the Earls try.

    Similar pattern in defence around people stepping him. White and Duhan did him the same way in the Calcutta Cup - France ran rings around him during the 6N also

    Daly could offer a 2nd play maker from 15

    • Reply posted by Steve, today at 09:22

      Steve replied:
      The back 3 should be Arundell, Watson and Steward - they can all play 15 and wing. That way put Steward at 15 when a high ball is expected, if not put Arundell at 15 who is quicker and offers more in attack and defence. Eddie tried it once and it worked, have a fluid back 3 to adapt to each scenario in the game.

  • Comment posted by ARTHUR, today at 09:23

    I have to say as a Welshman it was a great game. Great to see another team as poor as our own.

    • Reply posted by peterthepilchard, today at 09:30

      peterthepilchard replied:
      You’re right, we’re both rubbish

  • Comment posted by BoD, today at 09:25

    England need to revise their expectations for the World Cup. They should now aim to finish games with fifteen.

    • Reply posted by Deergut, today at 09:27

      Deergut replied:
      Scotland seem to do better with 14 though.

  • Comment posted by TyGwyn, today at 09:08

    English rugby is in a bit of a state. Perhaps Will Carling was right. Irish model clearly works well.

  • Comment posted by SD, today at 09:01

    God no. Not another HYS for same old comments from same old posters.

    We learnt England are a million miles off.

    Fact they may somehow get to SF of RWC is just indication of farce of a draw 3 years ago.

    Ireland look rusty but will improve.

    That's it really.

    • Reply posted by selavv, today at 09:03

      selavv replied:
      But this hys gives you an opportunity to explain why England are so poor.

  • Comment posted by lajqpr, today at 09:25

    We learned that England will do well to beat Argentina

    • Reply posted by Deergut, today at 09:28

      Deergut replied:
      Especially if they have only 14 players on the pitch!!

  • Comment posted by Steve Rico 86, today at 09:23

    That Ireland are a much better team than England at the moment?!

