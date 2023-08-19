Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Leinster secured a bonus point first win of the Women's Interpros against Ulster

Women's interpros: Leinster v Ulster Ulster 5 Tries: Marley Cons: Munster 57 Tries: Haney 2 , Corri, Tarpey, Campbell, Clarke, Boyne, Whelan, Wafer Cons : Flannery, O'Connor 5, D O'Brien

Leinster secured their first win of the women's interpros in style as they defeated Ulster 57-5 at Energia Park to claim the bonus point.

It was Ulster's second successive defeat after they lost 14-41 against Munster last weekend.

Trailing 33-0 at the break, Ulster continued to battle in the second half and were rewarded when Niamh Marley recorded their only try.

Ulster's next game is against Connacht next weekend.

Murray Houston's side, who were missing the injured forwards Sadhbh McGrath and Fiona Tuite, were undone by a lightening fast start from Leinster.

It took just four minutes for Christy Haney to score the first try as she drove to the line from a lineout maul with Hannah O'Connor then converting.

The hosts dominated the maul and scrum and were rewarded on the 20-minute mark when debutant Ruth Campbell bundled over a second try.

Leinster's relentlessness continued when Ulster were reduced to 14 players, with their captain Bethan Cregan shown a yellow card for too many penalties at the breakdown.

They added three further tries before the interval. Aimee Clarke, Christy Haney, with her second, and Molie Boyne all crossed, with Hannah O'Connor kicking two more conversions.

Whelan scored Leinster's sixth try soon after the restart

The home side showed no signs of letting up in the second period, as Katie Whelan recorded another try soon after the restart. O'Connor then claimed the extra two points with the conversion.

Ulster rallied for a spell after that try and Marley managed to get their first points on the board when she darted over the line after being found with a cross field kick from Abby Moyles.

They would add no further points however, as Ella Durkan sent her kick wide on the conversion.

Leinster then lost two players of their own to yellow cards but that didn't stop their dominance, with Leah Tarpey scoring on her debut for their seventh try, as Dannah O'Brien followed up with the conversion.

There was still time for two more tries, with Eimear Corri touching down after a quick pass caught Ulster off guard, and Aoife Wafer rounding off the try scoring with the clock in the red.

Ulster's winless run in the interpros dating back to December 2012, continues.

Leinster: Natasja Behan, Aimee Clarke, Aoife Dalton, Leah Tarpey, Clare Gorman, Nikki Caughey, Katie Whelan; Aoife Moore, Lisa Callan, Christy Haney, Ruth Campbell, Eimear Corri, Aoife Wafer, Molly Boyne, Hannah O'Connor.

Replacements: Linda Djougang, Caoimhe Molloy, Jess Keating, Emma Murphy, Emma Tilly, Ailsa Hughes, Dannah O'Brien, Elise O Byrne-White

Ulster: Ella Durkan, Niamh Marley, Kelly McCormill, Peita McAllister, Maeve Liston, Abby Moyles, Laura Cairns;Gemma McCamley, Beth Cregan, Aishling O'Connell, Keelin Brady, Taryn Schutzler, Sophie Barrett, Maebh Clenaghan, India Daley.

Replacements: Sarah Roberts, Megan Simpson, Ava Fannin, Stacey Sloan, Rachael McIlroy, Megan Edwards, Emma Jordan, and Toni Macartney.