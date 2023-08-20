Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Johnny Williams played his sixth international for Wales against South Africa in August 2023

Centre Johnny Williams is hoping to realise his World Cup dream after watching the last tournament from a hospital bed.

Williams, 26, was diagnosed with testicular cancer in 2019 and missed the second half of the year.

Now Williams is battling to be included when Warren Gatland names his 33-man squad for the 2023 World Cup on Monday.

"It would be hard to sum up in words considering where I was four years ago," said Williams.

"In 2019, I was watching the World Cup from a hospital bed and now have the ability to maybe be playing at the tournament four years later."

Williams was born in Weston-super-Mare, within sight of the Welsh coast, but won early honours for England Under-20s and started in the 2016 Junior World Championship final win over Ireland.

Williams then turned out for England in their uncapped match against the Barbarians in May 2019, before the testicular cancer diagnosis came.

After undergoing chemotherapy, he returned to action in January 2020 for Newcastle.

Williams then join Scarlets and committed to representing Wales, the land of his father Gareth, from Rhyl.

"My whole life since I dreamt of being a professional rugby player was about one day going to a World Cup," said Williams.

"Every working day has been towards playing for Wales and going to the World Cup.

"My dad has been taking me to Cardiff to watch the internationals from ever since I can remember. I wanted to be on the pitch and to play here ever since those days."

After missing the first two World Cup warm-up matches through injury, Williams was back on the Principality Stadium field in Wales' 52-16 defeat against South Africa on Saturday.

"It is a year and a half since I last played a Test for Wales, so I'm proud of that, but there are things for us to fix up in a couple of areas," said Williams.

"There was no hiding from the fact selection is on Monday, so it was a last chance to put your hand up."

Williams is one of seven players battling for four potential centre berths alongside Mason Grady, George North, Max Llewellyn, Nick Tompkins, Joe Roberts and Keiran Williams.

"I've got a lot of family down staying with me over the weekend, I'll just try not to think about it too much," said Williams.

"I'm nervous because everyone wants to book their ticket and get on the plane.

"We're all ambitious and want to represent Wales at a World Cup. It will be a big day for everyone and we'll all be keeping our fingers crossed.

"Hopefully it will all be topped off on Monday with selection for the World Cup."

There will be disappointed players when Gatland's selections are revealed on Monday, with 15 of the 48-man Wales training squad who have spent three months preparing for the World Cup this summer to be left out of the tournament party.

"We have got a lot closer as a group given what we've been through," said Williams.

"It has been enjoyable being at the training camps. Sometimes the Six Nations camps can be filled with long days.

"These 12-13 weeks have been the most enjoyable I've had with Wales. We've got close and we'll be supporting each other.

"There are going to be some disappointed people and some proud people as well.

"It's about being close as a group. Just because someone doesn't make it, it won't mean they can't be a part of it.

"There could be injuries and they could be called back into the squad. It'll be about staying positive, staying in touch and dropping people messages."