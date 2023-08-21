Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Diarmuid Barron is yet to win an Ireland senior cap

Munster hooker Diarmuid Barron has been drafted into the Ireland squad as they continue their preparations for next month's World Cup.

The IRFU said uncapped Barron travelled with the panel to Biarritz on Sunday and trained in the Stade Jean Dauger Bayonne on Monday morning.

However, the injured trio of Jack Conan, David Kilcoyne and Dan Sheehan did not make the trip.

They remained in Dublin to continue their rehabilitation programmes.

Leinster hooker Sheehan went off with a foot injury during Ireland's victory over England at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday, with head coach Andy Farrell saying after the game that he has his "fingers crossed" that it is not a serious injury.

Back-rower Conan has not featured in full training with the squad since injuring his foot against Italy over two weeks ago, while prop Kilcoyne sat out training last week.

Farrell said in the run-up to the win over England that both players would definitely be fit for selection for the World Cup.

Having beaten the Italians and England, Ireland play their final pre-World Cup warm-up game against Samoa in France on Saturday, with Farrell set to name his final tournament squad a few days later.

Kieran Treadwell, Caolin Blade, Gavin Coombes, Calvin Nash and Jamie Osborne were all released by Farrell last week.