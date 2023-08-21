Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Wales head coach Warren Gatland has chosen flanker Jac Morgan and hooker Dewi Lake as co-captains for the 2023 World Cup in France.

They will lead a 33-man squad that only includes two specialist scrum-halves in Tomos Williams and Gareth Davies, with Kieran Hardy left out.

The party contains injured players Taulupe Faletau and Gareth Anscombe.

Wales open their Pool C campaign against France in Bordeaux on 10 September.

There are further group games against Portugal, Australia and Georgia.

Props Corey Domachowski and Henry Thomas are included having won their first senior caps for Wales during the summer series matches this August, while Exeter lock Dafydd Jenkins is the youngest member of the squad at 20.

The 15 players left out from the extended 48-man squad are Kieron Assiratti, Ben Carter, Rhys Davies, Kemsley Mathias, Sam Parry, Taine Plumtree, Teddy Williams, Alex Cuthbert, Cai Evans, Kieran Hardy, Max Llewellyn, Joe Roberts, Tom Rogers, Keiran Williams and Owen Williams.

Captain Morgan, scrum-half surprises

Gatland indicated he would consider the co-captains option and the young appointments evokes memories of Sam Warburton being appointed as a 22-year-old for the 2011 World Cup in New Zealand, when Gatland masterminded a run to the semi-finals.

Wales have lost the experience of former captains Alun Wyn Jones, Justin Tipuric and Ken Owens to international retirement and injuries.

Morgan captained Wales in two of the three warm-up games, while hooker Lake led the side in the defeat to England at Twickenham.

Wales have only chosen two specialist scrum-halves in Williams and Davies with Hardy left out. The last occasion Wales only took two scrum-halves to a World Cup was 2003, when wing Shane Williams covered the number nine role as a third option.

Gatland indicated if one of the scrum-halves was injured in the warm-up of a game then Scarlets fly-half Sam Costelow could act as number nine cover.

It has allowed Gatland to name an extra back with Leigh Halfpenny preparing for his third World Cup alongside George North, who will become the fifth Wales player to appear in four global tournaments after Gareth Thomas, Stephen Jones, Gethin Jenkins and Alun Wyn Jones.

Injury issues

Gatland currently has up to seven players carrying niggles ahead of their World Cup opener against Fiji in Bordeaux on 10 September.

Fly-half Anscombe and number eight Faletau are the only members of the squad who have not featured in any of the three warm-up games.

Hookers Lake and Ryan Elias, plus lock Dafydd Jenkins suffered injuries during Wales' home and away appointments with England and are battling to be fit to face Fiji.

Fly-half Dan Biggar (back) and full-back Liam Williams (hamstring) pulled out of the South Africa defeat because of minor problems, in moves that were labelled "precautionary".

There are only three specialist locks in Will Rowlands, Adam Beard and Dafydd Jenkins with Christ Tshiunza adding another second-row option, while also able to play in the back row.

New Scarlets signing Taine Plumtree picked up an shoulder injury against England at Twickenham which hampered his chance of selection.

Gatland's verdict

Warren Gatland said: "The toughest part of the job is always selection and this is particularly the case when it comes to picking a Rugby World Cup squad.

"Over the past three months the whole group of 48 players in the wider training squad has been outstanding in terms of attitude and effort, so having to reduce the squad down to the final 33 has been really hard and there have been some close final decisions in the last 36 hours.

"But we can only take 33 players and those we have selected we think offer a good combination in terms of talent and experience.

"We have a few more training sessions here in Wales before we depart for France on 3 September and we cannot wait to get out there and get started in this tournament. We look forward to what lies ahead for this group.

"This will be a very proud moment for these players, their families and friends and I'd like to congratulate them all on the achievement."

Wales 33-man squad for World Cup

Forwards: Taine Basham, Adam Beard, Elliot Dee, Corey Domachowski, Ryan Elias, Taulupe Faletau, Tomas Francis, Dafydd Jenkins, Dewi Lake (co-captain), Dillon Lewis, Dan Lydiate, Jac Morgan (co-captain, Tommy Reffell, Will Rowlands, Nicky Smith, Gareth Thomas, Henry Thomas, Christ Tshiunza, Aaron Wainwright

Backs: Josh Adams, Gareth Anscombe, Dan Biggar, Sam Costelow, Gareth Davies, Rio Dyer, Mason Grady, Leigh Halfpenny, George North, Louis Rees-Zammit, Nick Tompkins, Johnny Williams, Liam Williams, Tomos Williams.

World Cup games

Wales v Fiji, Bordeaux, Sunday, 10 September 20:00 BST

Wales v Portugal, Nice, Saturday, 16 September 16:45 BST

Wales v Australia, Lyon, Sunday, 24 September 20:00 BST

Wales v Georgia, Nantes, Saturday, 7 October 14:00 BST.