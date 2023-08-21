Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

George Moala won the last of his four New Zealand caps in 2016

Tonga have picked former New Zealand centre George Moala in their World Cup squad despite his serving a five-game ban.

The 32-year-old was sent off for a dangerous tackle in the first of two warm-up wins over Canada this month.

Moala, who missed the second Canada match and two club games, will sit out the Pool B fixtures against Ireland and Scotland in France.

He will be available to face defending champions South Africa on 1 October.

Former All Blacks Charles Piutau, Vaea Fifita, Malakai Fekitoa and Augustine Pulu have also been selected in the 32-man squad.

Ex-Australia lock Adam Coleman features, but ex-Wallabies wing Israel Folau and back Telusa Veainu miss out through injury.

World Rugby allows capped players to switch allegiances after a three-year stand-down period.

"It's a squad I'm very proud to coach," said Tonga head coach Toutai Kefu, a former Australia international.

"I know all the players are looking forward to representing their families and all Tongans around the globe with pride."

Tonga can still add a player to the squad, with teams allowed to select 33 players.

The World Cup runs from 8 September to 28 October.

Tonga World Cup squad

Forwards: Siegfried Fisi'ihoi, Feao Fotuaika, Tau Koloamatangi, Paula Ngauamo, Siua Maile, Samiuela Moli, Ben Tameifuna, Paula Latu, Sosefo 'Apikotoa, Adam Coleman, Samiuela Lousi, Sitiveni Mafi, Vaea Fifita, Tanginoa Halaifonua, Semisi Paea, Solomone Funaki, Sione Vailanu, Sione Havili Talitui.

Backs: Sonatane Takulua, Augustine Pulu, Manu Paea, William Havili, Otumaka Mausia, Pita Ahki, Malakai Fekitoa, George Moala, Afusipa Taumoepeau, Fine Inisi, Solomone Kata, Salesi Piutau, Kyren Taumoefolau, Anzelo Tuitavukit.