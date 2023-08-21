Corey Domachowski has played two internationals for Wales

Prop Corey Domachowski has reflected on an emotional experience after finding out he was going to a first World Cup on the same day he attended his great-grandmother's funeral.

Domachowski was waiting to attend the funeral when he found out he was part of Warren Gatland's 33-man squad.

"It was a bittersweet day," he said.

"The family are really upset, but this came along and brought a smile to everyone."

Domachowski explained how he found out he had been included in the Wales party heading to France next month.

"It was a bit of a weird one," said Domachowski.

"It was my nan's [great-grandmother] funeral today so we were all in the living room waiting for the hearse to turn up.

"My missus had the phone next to me and I was like 'look this is probably not the right place to do it' but all the family were like 'no chance we want to know whether you are in or not'.

"As soon as my name was announced it erupted. It was quite nice because it was a sad day and everybody was a bit down, it kind of lifted the mood a bit. Obviously all my family were ecstatic over it.

"I went back to the club [after the funeral] and spent half an hour with the family. It was my great-nan. She had a good life and she was 88.

"All my family have supported me massively throughout the years, and I definitely wouldn't be sat here if it wasn't for them.

"It's another surreal moment and I'm over the moon."

"Putting food on the table"

Domachowski has battled back from wondering whether he would have a future in rugby and said he was two weeks from packing in the professional game.

"I take myself back to the middle of the season and if someone said I'd be in this position I'd have laughed in their face to be honest.

"I've always believed in myself. It's probably down to what we all experienced at the start of the year with finances, not knowing if you've got a job, securing food on the table for the kids.

"I think I use it a lot for motivation. I just thought it could be my last push to stay in professional rugby but then I managed to put a few games together playing well, and obviously got rewarded for it."

The financial impact on Welsh rugby meant many players have not been handed new deals and Domachowski admitted he considered giving up the game.

The Cardiff prop produced an excellent second half of the season which has resulted in his Wales call-up and ultimately his World Cup selection.

"I think there were about six weeks left in the season before I secured a new deal," said Domachowski.

"It's hard when you have got to put your body on the line, you could potentially pick up a serious injury that could end your career, and the sacrifices you are making for the club, team and yourself, you might not have anything at the end of it.

"It was hard, but we couldn't dwell on it because we had things to play for. It was a tough time, and luckily enough we came out on top of it.

"I was two weeks away from calling it a day. I sat down with my partner and I said I'd probably have to start looking at going down a different route in my career.

"I spoke to a few semi-professional clubs to see what they had on the table and it wasn't even worth trying to play semi-pro.

"That's how bad it had got financially. It was tough to take in and you can imagine the stress everyone was going through. Luckily, I managed to secure something at the end.

"I always wanted to be an engineer. I did my A-levels, but then I took up rugby. But this has been an eye opener for me.

"You never know when you are going to finish and it has given me a kick up the backside."

Domachowski admitted he was disappointed his Cardiff team-mate and good friend Keiron Assiratti was not selected.

The pair made their Wales debuts together against England in Cardiff in August in the 20-9 win before also starting against South Africa in the 52-16 defeat.

"I had a little chat with him this morning," said Domachowski.

"It is tough for him. I said to him from where he was at the start of the year - Cardiff asked him to cover hooker at one point - and now he is a Wales international.

"Sometimes, you have probably got to take a step back and realise how far you have come. He is a great player.

"You don't get gifted international honours if you are not good enough. I am sure he will bounce back from it, take it as motivation, hopefully use it to his advantage and push on for the Six Nations."