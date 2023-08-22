Close menu

Billy Vunipola to miss England Rugby World Cup opener after red card

Last updated on .From the section Rugby Unioncomments167

Billy Vunipola's high-tackle on Irish prop Andrew Porter
Billy Vunipola was penalised for a high tackle on Ireland prop Andrew Porter

Number eight Billy Vunipola will miss England's opening game of the World Cup with Argentina following his red card against Ireland.

He was shown a yellow card for a high challenge on Ireland's Andrew Porter on Saturday which was upgraded to a red.

Vunipola has been banned for three games but it can be reduced to two if he completes the World Rugby coaching programme on tackling.

England's final warm-up game is against Fiji this Saturday.

The World Cup in France starts on 8 September and England meet Argentina the following day.

England coach Steve Borthwick will have to use the Fiji game to look at alternatives as Vunipola is the only specialist number eight selected in his 33-player World Cup squad.

Borthwick will also be without captain Owen Farrell for England's first two pool games after World Rugby successfully appealed against the decision to overturn his red card in the win over Wales on 12 August.

The decision against Vunipola means England have had a player sent off for a high tackle by rugby's new 'bunker' review system in their past two warm-up games.

Farrell became the first, having initially been shown a yellow card following a high tackle on Taine Basham.

Scrum-half Danny Care says England have been working on their tackle technique every day as they look to improve their discipline.

The 'bunker' system was introduced during the Summer Nations Series to support referees in making correct decisions.

Comments

Join the conversation

170 comments

  • Comment posted by Display name, today at 09:36

    Moala gets 5 games for a fairly tame tip tackle (not that dangerous if you watch it).

    Vunipola gets 2 games for a straight arm/shoulder to the head.

    The system is a mess.

    • Reply posted by MD03, today at 09:39

      MD03 replied:
      This Emgland team and their discipline are a mess.

  • Comment posted by Moon, today at 09:33

    "...but it can be reduced to two if he completes the World Rugby coaching programme on tackling."

    Farrell's been there so many times he has a loyalty card

    • Reply posted by Blue Boys, today at 09:36

      Blue Boys replied:
      He has completed it once fella

  • Comment posted by Billy Bobness, today at 09:45

    Is tackle school like a speed awareness course? No-one is really paying attention and they're just there to get away with the real punishment.

    • Reply posted by brian, today at 09:50

      brian replied:
      Spot on!

  • Comment posted by AttenboroughLives, today at 09:35

    Even as an English rugby fan I believe this and Farrells punishments are wrong. Along with Sexton’s ban, to end just short of the WC, it’s all very convenient… There need to be consequences otherwise what’s the point?

    With the RFU (and WR) making such a big deal of player safety, to the point of changing the tackle height for the community game, and then this…?

  • Comment posted by George, today at 09:34

    If Zac Mercer isn’t back in now I seriously question what he has done to personally offend Borthwick.
    Voted player of the season 2022 in the best league in the world but can’t even get into the England squad…

    • Reply posted by COYQs, today at 09:41

      COYQs replied:
      He hasn't trained enough with the England team, also Borthwicks fault. I would expect Tom Willis to be back IF Billy V is being dropped.

  • Comment posted by COYQs, today at 09:39

    Get Tom Willis back in there. And then replace OF with Henry Slade.

    • Reply posted by Display name, today at 09:41

      Display name replied:
      If only.

  • Comment posted by john, today at 09:43

    This decision shows the lack of balance in Borthwick squad ,as a non specialist number 8 is going to have to play .If Borthwick has selected players on merit ,not all his old mates this would not be a issue.

    • Reply posted by Display name, today at 09:51

      Display name replied:
      Old mates club. So many old and unfit players selected.

  • Comment posted by Steve, today at 09:34

    Get someone else in. His power to weight ratio is embarrassing, he's huge and yet makes no metres at all. And with zero handling skills I fail to see what he adds to the team.

    • Reply posted by craig, today at 09:50

      craig replied:
      send lauren james can kick and knows to get banned

  • Comment posted by tecwo, today at 09:39

    Send for the European player of the year (Mercer)

    • Reply posted by irishcath, today at 09:46

      irishcath replied:
      "European" player of the year ..afraid not..English player of the year..

  • Comment posted by NumberEight, today at 09:40

    Better off without the two of them!

  • Comment posted by Squidlord, today at 09:30

    Drop him from the dquad. He's blowing before he even gets on the pitch.

    • Reply posted by Fer de Lance, today at 09:43

      Fer de Lance replied:
      Bullseye.

  • Comment posted by Matt, today at 09:35

    Another toothless ban

  • Comment posted by HoraceTractorboy, today at 09:34

    Good job we have some quality back up no. 8 specialists in the squad...

    • Reply posted by COYQs, today at 09:42

      COYQs replied:
      Ben Earl, Tom Willis, Zack Mercer, Alex Dombrandt.

      All great 8s when the gameplan is more attack based and you have a quick scrumhalf.

  • Comment posted by David, today at 09:42

    Wrap your arms and bend at the hips, is it that difficult? Yes I know it’s all at such high speed but instinctively go lower to line up for a tackle, it’s pretty basic stuff. Why do England seem to fall foul of this so often?

    • Reply posted by Will, today at 09:44

      Will replied:
      They are trying to drive the player back as opposed to getting them on the ground.

  • Comment posted by AOK, today at 09:33

    Tackle School is clearly not working. Just give players the full ban

    • Reply posted by Jack, today at 09:37

      Jack replied:
      Which isn't working either? I think coaching is better than no coaching, and the tackle school hasn't really been in long enough yet to have proper data on whether it reduces repeat offences (which is of course the idea).

  • Comment posted by rico the third, today at 09:33

    Don’t worry, there will no doubt be an appeal, counter appeal, followed by rock, paper, scissors.

    • Reply posted by Jack, today at 09:37

      Jack replied:
      Not this time, Vunipola pleaded guilty. Move on.

  • Comment posted by Average Cyclist, today at 09:37

    The way England are set up and play it won't make any difference

  • Comment posted by Cymraes27, today at 09:35

    Do these World Rugby intervention courses even work? Time and time again we see people given a reduced ban to go on these courses but are just repeat offenders.

    • Reply posted by john, today at 09:38

      john replied:
      They do if the player is willing to listen and adapt their technique. If you are as arrogant as Farrell they don't work .

  • Comment posted by gwdychan, today at 09:35

    The system is Laughable

  • Comment posted by alan9, today at 09:43

    I am not an England fan.
    This is fair and correct within the current framework.
    A mid-range offence with a six match ban, halved due to admitting guilt, showing remorse and previous good conduct. So reduced to a three match ban, like others he has the option to reduce it further by sitting on the naughty step at the farcical "tackle school."

    • Reply posted by UKKiwi01, today at 09:50

      UKKiwi01 replied:
      I agree that BV ban appears fair, however the 'current framework' went missing with regards to Farrell and George Moala. Both disproportionate given their respective offences and history.

