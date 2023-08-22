Billy Vunipola to miss England Rugby World Cup opener after red card
Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union
Number eight Billy Vunipola will miss England's opening game of the World Cup with Argentina following his red card against Ireland.
He was shown a yellow card for a high challenge on Ireland's Andrew Porter on Saturday which was upgraded to a red.
Vunipola has been banned for three games but it can be reduced to two if he completes the World Rugby coaching programme on tackling.
England's final warm-up game is against Fiji this Saturday.
The World Cup in France starts on 8 September and England meet Argentina the following day.
England coach Steve Borthwick will have to use the Fiji game to look at alternatives as Vunipola is the only specialist number eight selected in his 33-player World Cup squad.
Borthwick will also be without captain Owen Farrell for England's first two pool games after World Rugby successfully appealed against the decision to overturn his red card in the win over Wales on 12 August.
The decision against Vunipola means England have had a player sent off for a high tackle by rugby's new 'bunker' review system in their past two warm-up games.
Farrell became the first, having initially been shown a yellow card following a high tackle on Taine Basham.
Scrum-half Danny Care says England have been working on their tackle technique every day as they look to improve their discipline.
The 'bunker' system was introduced during the Summer Nations Series to support referees in making correct decisions.
Vunipola gets 2 games for a straight arm/shoulder to the head.
The system is a mess.
Farrell's been there so many times he has a loyalty card
With the RFU (and WR) making such a big deal of player safety, to the point of changing the tackle height for the community game, and then this…?
Voted player of the season 2022 in the best league in the world but can’t even get into the England squad…
This is fair and correct within the current framework.
A mid-range offence with a six match ban, halved due to admitting guilt, showing remorse and previous good conduct. So reduced to a three match ban, like others he has the option to reduce it further by sitting on the naughty step at the farcical "tackle school."