Cameron Jones has also played for Ayrshire Bulls

Ospreys have announced the signing of ex-Glasgow and Edinburgh scrum-half Cameron Jones.

Welsh-born Jones played in the Super Series Sprint for Glasgow last year and represented Scotland Under-20s.

"Growing up, I always supported the Ospreys and used to go to the games as a kid, so it's a huge honour for me to join the team," he said.

"This is a great opportunity for me, and as a young scrum half, I can't wait to grow my game."

Jones added: "I am grateful to the Ospreys for believing in my potential and I can't wait to give everything I have for the badge, the team and the fans."

Jones becomes the second scrum-half signed by the Ospreys this summer after Luke Davies joined from Jersey Reds.

The Ospreys were initially left with Reuben Morgan-Williams as the only recognised nine after Rhys Webb's move to Biarritz and Harri Morgan's decision to take time out of the game for mental health reasons.

"We see some great promise in Cam, we believe that under the right guidance and runway, he could blossom into an important asset for the Ospreys," said Ospreys head coach Toby Booth.

"We took this decision with a vision for his and our team's future, and we're absolutely thrilled to see him play, learn, and grow for us."