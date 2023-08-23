Rey Lee-Lo played for Barbarians at Swansea in May

Cardiff have re-signed veteran centre Rey Lee-Lo for 2023-24 having released him at the end of last season.

The 37-year-old Samoa international became a firm Arms Park favourite after arriving in 2015, making more than 150 appearances since then.

But he was among 16 players whose exits were confirmed in April.

"I have kept myself ticking over and I'm now easing back into things with the team," said Lee-Lo as Cardiff announced his new deal.

"It's obviously a club that means a lot to me. This place is very much home for me and my family, we are settled and love our life here so it was always my intention to stay.

"Since joining some eight years ago I have been shown such support and loyalty by the club, the late Peter Thomas and the amazing supporters and I'm pleased to have another opportunity to repay that.

"I am very grateful to the man above for the talent I have been blessed with and also my family - especially my parents, wife and kids - who support me every day and allow me to do what I love.

Cardiff head coach Matt Sherratt said: "Keeping Rey was really important for us as a club as he has consistently been one of the best centres in the URC [United Rugby Championship] for a very long time.

"His understanding and reading of the game is second to none.

"He is extremely effective with the ball due to his ability to make and create line breaks, and offload, while defensively he is one of the best out there."