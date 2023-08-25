Last updated on .From the section Scottish Rugby

Kyle Steyn pictured facing Italy last month at Murrayfield

Summer Test: Scotland v Georgia Venue: Murrayfield, Edinburgh Date: Saturday, 26 August Kick-off: 17:30 BST Coverage: Follow live text coverage on BBC Sport website & app

Kyle Steyn has replaced Darcy Graham in the starting line-up for Scotland's final Rugby World Cup warm-up against Georgia on Saturday.

Wing Graham was due to return after missing the defeat in France two weeks ago, but misses out due to a mild quad strain.

Glasgow Warriors' Steyn has 12 caps for his country and scored two tries in that 30-27 reverse in Saint Etienne.

Scotland open their World Cup campaign against South Africa on 10 September.

Scotland: Ollie Smith, Kyle Steyn, Huw Jones, Sione Tuipulotu, Duhan van der Merwe, Finn Russell, Ben White; Jamie Bhatti, Dave Cherry, WP Nel, Sam Skinner, Grant Gilchrist, Jamie Ritchie (capt), Rory Darge, Jack Dempsey.

Replacements: Ewan Ashman, Rory Sutherland, Javan Sebastian, Scott Cummings, Matt Fagerson, George Horne, Ben Healy, Chris Harris.