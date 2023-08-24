Close menu

England v Fiji: Courtney Lawes to captain England on 100th Test appearance

Last updated on

Courtney Lawes
Courtney Lawes will lead out England against Fiji on Saturday to win his 100th Test cap

Courtney Lawes will captain England on his 100th cap in Saturday's match with Fiji at Twickenham, while hooker Theo Dan makes his first start.

Lawes, 34, lines up in the back row alongside Jack Willis and Ben Earl, who starts at number eight in the absence of the banned Billy Vunipola.

With Owen Farrell also suspended, George Ford is at fly-half.

Jonny May starts on the wing despite not being in the World Cup squad and Alex Mitchell is named at scrum-half.

Northampton's Mitchell will make his first appearance of the summer after being called up to the squad following the withdrawal of Jack van Poortvliet, who will miss the World Cup after injuring an ankle.

England head coach Steve Borthwick said: "We couldn't be prouder of Courtney on achieving his incredible milestone after 14 years of excellent performances for his country.

"It has been a privilege to watch his journey and witness him develop into a truly outstanding rugby player.

"Not only is Courtney an exceptional talent and an excellent professional, he is also a brilliant role model for young players every time he steps onto the field."

Borthwick's side will be without Vunipola for England's opening pool game with Argentina at the World Cup, while Farrell misses the games against the Pumas and Japan.

Vunipola has been banned for three games for a high challenge on Ireland's Andrew Porter, starting with Saturday's game with Fiji, but it can be reduced to two if he completes the World Rugby coaching programme on tackling.

Meanwhile, World Rugby successfully appealed against the decision to overturn Farrell's red card in the win over Wales on 12 August and have issued the fly-half with a four-game ban.

He missed last week's defeat in Ireland and will not play against Fiji which means he can return for England's third pool game against Chile on 23 September.

Borthwick's side have scored just two tries in their three warm-up matches so far but he says his players will convert their chances against Fiji.

"Fiji have proven themselves to be a strong opposition and we look forward to what we expect to be an exciting and challenging game," said Borthwick.

"Rest assured that we will be looking to convert the opportunities we have recently been creating into points on the scoreboard.

"As this is our last Test before heading to France, I want to thank our fans for all the support you continue to give us, and it means a lot to us that you will be behind us all the way on our World Cup journey."

England team to face Fiji: Steward; Malins, Lawrence, Tuilagi, May; Ford, Mitchell; Genge, Dan, Cole, Itoje, Chessum, Lawes (c), Willis, Earl.

Replacements: Walker, Marler, Stuart, Ribbans, Ludlam, Care, Smith, Marchant.

  • Comment posted by sCrivLa, today at 13:30

    A truly fantastic player. Credit to his country and to Northampton.
    Should be our captain at the world cup regardless.

    From a biased Saints fan.

    • Reply posted by isitme, today at 14:05

      isitme replied:
      His back story is inspiring too

  • Comment posted by TheSillySloth, today at 13:32

    Shame only a half-arse crowd are going to see it. England Rugby could learn from almost every other test nation, that it's possible to play in other stadiums throughout the country to help grow the game and make it more accessible....

    • Reply posted by Cymraes27, today at 13:40

      Cymraes27 replied:
      Gotta agree. As a North Walian, I get that we can only really play in Cardiff as it's the only appropriately sized stadium for us. But England has a wealth of good sized stadiums across the country to choose from. Unfortunately for their fans, the next time they may see the team in another English stadium is the next time they host a world cup

  • Comment posted by Stroudy, today at 13:28

    Hard to work out why Jonny May has been selected when he's not in the WC squad. Surely they haven't run out of wingers.

    • Reply posted by Kicking_Kruis, today at 13:29

      Kicking_Kruis replied:
      Squad can still be changed

  • Comment posted by COYQs, today at 13:29

    If you're going to select a winger who isn't going to the world cup why wouldn't you pick the guy that literally every body has wanted on the team with Caiden Murley?

    • Reply posted by Dr Dre, today at 13:31

      Dr Dre replied:
      Because he has left the squad. May is still with them as injury cover.

  • Comment posted by fin, today at 13:36

    Ireland fan but pleased for Lawes. A guy that leads by example and puts his all into it.

    • Reply posted by COYQs, today at 13:43

      COYQs replied:
      Rugby fan but I agree. Dude is a leader and great role model.

  • Comment posted by longhorsetoon, today at 13:30

    What is Jonny May doing playing the last game before the World Cup? I can’t believe we need to rely on the likes of May when people like Radwan are not even selected

    • Reply posted by Dr_John - not a Doctor of medicine, today at 13:33

      Dr_John - not a Doctor of medicine replied:
      Radwan is not even the best winger in Newcastle, by a distance.

  • Comment posted by DMcG, today at 13:29

    Great looking side. I have a feeling England will try something different v Fiji. They have to. I can see them holding the ball and running it a lot more. You dont want to kick incontestable aimless balls down on the Fijian back 3. Those guys will cut through Eng defence like a hot knife through butta.

    • Reply posted by phil3030, today at 13:30

      phil3030 replied:
      Butta

  • Comment posted by ic1cle, today at 13:35

    No Arundel, Daly, Marchant or Watson on the wing but Jonny May included?

    What’s going on?

  • Comment posted by Billywhizz, today at 13:28

    Great news for Courtney Lawes. On another point, why is Jonny May there? Lets hope for a better performance this Saturday.

    • Reply posted by Kicking_Kruis, today at 13:30

      Kicking_Kruis replied:
      Why not?

  • Comment posted by Ollie, today at 13:31

    A second row playing flanker and a flanker playing No.8. Another chance to a winger already given plenty and no investment in the talented youth expected to dazzle on first show (who have not had an attacking plan to demonstrate their skill).

    • Reply posted by Trytastic, today at 13:37

      Trytastic replied:
      How many more times??, Lawes is a 6 who can, and has played 5 (a lot), But he hasn't played SR for 4 years

  • Comment posted by elk1836, today at 13:36

    Malins must have some serious dirt on Borthwick, bang average at international level.

    • Reply posted by COYQs, today at 13:43

      COYQs replied:
      Maybe Youngs shared said 'dirt' with Malins.

  • Comment posted by Martin Gage, today at 13:29

    Not sure why May is in there, if he is not in the team surely someone else should be starting? Lawrence and Tuilagi seem an odd pairing in the centres. Good to see Mitchell have a go. Cole still being involved seems off to me aswell. Struggling to get excited about this game, or the games to come.

    • Reply posted by Robert A Jobb, today at 14:12

      Robert A Jobb replied:
      Cole has been playing very well for his club for the past 2 years. Has bags of experience.
      Has had both Sinkler and Genge's asres on a plate when they've met as opposition in games.

      Basically, there's nobody better at TH

  • Comment posted by Will, today at 13:33

    Since Freddy Steward was given his debut in 2021 there has been only one game (France 2022) where he hasn't started at fullback, he was on the wing.
    Considering his form in the 8 tests in 2023 shouldn't England at least look at one of their other options?

    • Reply posted by Dr_John - not a Doctor of medicine, today at 13:43

      Dr_John - not a Doctor of medicine replied:
      Sadly at international level teams figure out a players strengths and weaknesses.

      So teams don't kick to Steward (Care pointed out when commentating that it was part of Quins game plan against Leicester) and find ways to exploit his lack of pace.

      Yet he seems to be the first name on the teamsheet for every game.

  • Comment posted by COYQs, today at 13:46

    So Daly and Watson are injured with Daly officially out of the WC. So our answer is, rather than bringing in last seasons top try scorer, we bring back in a well past his prime May?

    Surely Cadan Murley should have been called?

    • Reply posted by ic1cle, today at 13:49

      ic1cle replied:
      Cokanasinga also recalled to the 33!

  • Comment posted by ic1cle, today at 13:30

    May on the wing? Not selected for the squad!

    2 wrecking ball centres - could be interesting or very one dimensional.

    Would have preferred to have seen Smith at Fullback and Steward or a selected winger on the wing. Can’t fathom including May unless there are injuries and he’s next off the rank.

    • Reply posted by KC, today at 13:42

      KC replied:
      Bingo

  • Comment posted by Dr Dre, today at 13:36

    Steve is so boring. I switch off when he comes onto the tv.

    • Reply posted by firstfive, today at 14:12

      firstfive replied:
      You could have Eddie back then? Don't think Aus will mind?

  • Comment posted by Gervais, today at 14:06

    At his best, world class.

    But unfortunately none of our best players are playing their best, in what has deteriorated into a complete shambles over the last couple of years.

  • Comment posted by mike, today at 13:57

    FFS!!! I genuinely give up on Borthwick. Why bring May in!! he's an absolute has been and we have so much untapped talent in the wings. This was a brilliant opportunity to have a proper rethink about the squad and tinker with the team to find a better, more attacking backline. Woeful

    • Reply posted by Kicking_Kruis, today at 13:59

      Kicking_Kruis replied:
      With three weeks left...5 days before squad has to be confirmed... yep perfect time to get a new player in..

  • Comment posted by northernshambles, today at 14:07

    Steward has offered nothing so far. May!? What and why...Cole? You want to create chances let Smith in, bring some pace in the back line. Every country has worked us out. Boring and predictable at best. I hope we do something different, please! Otherwise come Argentina, we will be on our way home

  • Comment posted by Rtruth , today at 13:50

    Huge game this for England, they have put out their best team and really need to beat Fiji convincingly. If not then serious questions must be asked. They have struggled badly of late against teams who play attacking rugby.

