Rugby World Cup: England wing Anthony Watson ruled out of the World Cup
Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union
England wing Anthony Watson has been ruled out of the Rugby World Cup in France with a calf injury.
England head coach Steve Borthwick says Watson picked up the injury during training and will be unavailable for a number of weeks.
No replacement has yet been named in Borthwick's 33-man squad.
Jonny May is set to start on the wing against Fiji in Saturday's final warm-up match.
More to follow.