Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

England wing Anthony Watson has been ruled out of the Rugby World Cup in France with a calf injury.

England head coach Steve Borthwick says Watson picked up the injury during training and will be unavailable for a number of weeks.

No replacement has yet been named in Borthwick's 33-man squad.

Jonny May is set to start on the wing against Fiji in Saturday's final warm-up match.

More to follow.