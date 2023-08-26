Gareth Davies is one of two specialist scrum-halves in the Wales squad alongside Tomos Williams

Wales scrum-half Gareth Davies says he "almost gave up internationally" after being dropped following the 2022 Six Nations.

Davies, 33, was Wales' starting scrum-half at the 2015 and 2019 World Cups but was dropped by former head coach Wayne Pivac for last year's tour of South Africa.

Davies was told his distinctive style of blitz defence was no longer wanted.

As a result, the Scarlets player says he "lost all confidence" in his game.

"I wasn't enjoying my rugby, because the way the Welsh coaches wanted me to play, it just wasn't my sort of game," said Davies, who is preparing for his third World Cup having returned to the international fold under Warren Gatland.

"It was a change in style, I enjoy the defensive side of the game - it gives me a lot of confidence for other parts of my game.

"Gethin Jenkins (then Wales' defence coach) didn't like the way I defended at all. I tried to change my ways, but I just didn't enjoy it."

While out of the international set-up Davies' regional form also suffered, as he often started from the bench or was not included in the Scarlets' matchday 23 amid competition from Kieran Hardy and Dane Blacker.

"It ruined things with me at the Scarlets as well, because I thought 'if that's how he wants me to play to get picked for Wales, I've got to play that way for the Scarlets', but that's the worst mistake I made," Davies added.

"I should've just stuck to my guns and played the way I wanted to play and if they wanted to pick me then they pick me."

Gatland's return

Davies says the return of Gatland at the end of last year restored his confidence and, as a result of the coaching change, he was driven to get back into the squad.

However, even after Gatland took the reins for a second time, Davies was not immediately recalled.

"I wasn't picked during the Six Nations, but I was probably only just getting back to the form I wanted to," said Davies.

"In a way it was a blessing in disguise, I just kept my head down, worked hard with the Scarlets and towards the end of the season my goal was to be named in the extended squad for the World Cup and I got there.

"I worked extremely hard to get back into a bit of form and physically the best shape I've been in, I've made the final cut now, which I'm really happy about."

Davies is one of two scrum-halves selected in Wales' 33-man squad for this year's World Cup, with the Scarlet set to share number nine duties with Cardiff's Tomos Williams.

"Tomos is a world-class scrum-half, I've always rated him, if I can push him and he can push me, it'll be great for the team," said Davies.

"We all know it's an 80-minute game these days, especially at World Cups. Whoever starts between me and Tomos, the other will have just as important if not more important a role."

Gatland said following his squad announcement that Scarlets fly-half Sam Costelow was set to be Wales' third-choice scrum-half in France should either Williams or Davies succumb to injury.

"Me and Tomos are both very fit and touch wood now I haven't jinxed this, but we don't miss training sessions," said Davies.

"We're both quite lucky with injuries, we look after ourselves very well, so hopefully Gatland will only need the two of us.

"Recovery is a massive part of the game these days and we do a lot of work with the physios, pool sessions, pre-sessions and everything to keep us as fit as we possibly can.

"I thought I was fitter back in 2019, but I've done a couple of fitness tests and I'm fitter this time round. I'm like a fine wine!"