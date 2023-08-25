'We believe everybody understands our purpose' - WRU's Geraint John

Welsh rugby's top men's domestic competition will be replaced and the number of teams reduced from 13 to 10 from the 2024-25 season by a "finishing school" for rising talent.

The existing Indigo Welsh Premiership clubs can each apply for one of those 10 slots.

Criteria for the Elite Domestic Competition (EDC) have yet to be finalised.

But north Wales will be represented by RGC with nine teams from south Wales.

The Premiership will continue as a 13-team league for the coming season with Llandovery as reigning champions.

Aberavon, Bridgend, Cardiff, Carmarthen, Ebbw Vale, Merthyr, Neath, Newport, Pontypool, Pontypridd and Swansea are also in contention for the 2023-24 title.

The Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) and Premiership clubs have agreed the changes, with an intention to ensure a geographical spread of teams in south Wales based on the nation's four regions - Cardiff, Dragons, Ospreys and Scarlets.

Clubs will be able to apply to be a part of the new set-up from September with a decision made on their inclusion expected at the end of 2023.

Team performance in 2023-24 season will not be one of the criteria for inclusion in the new competition.

WRU performance director Huw Bevan said the aim of the new structure is to ensure "the players in the academy systems are getting consistent opportunities to play in a competitive environment".

He added: "Ideally it'll be a 10-team league and based on an eligibility criteria that all the clubs will have to fulfil, we can manage eight teams but our strong preference would be for a 10-team competition.

"Once the clubs have submitted their expressions of interest, they will be submitted with a club pack that will outline terms and conditions, basic eligibility criteria and the criteria by which each club will be evaluated."

Llandovery had never previously won the Welsh Premiership title before beating Cardiff in the 2023 final

Wales' men's Under-20s side struggled in this years Six Nations, losing every game and the WRU hopes the changes will offer greater opportunities to academy and Welsh age-grade players.

WRU executive director of rugby Nigel Walker said: "What we can't afford is for any graduate of the (men's Wales) Under-20 team to be warming the bench for 25 games a season and playing 10 minutes here and 10 minutes there.

"We're not France, we're not England, we don't have 20 players for each position, we've got to make sure this is the finishing school for our very best players.

"Some players will go straight to regional, but a number of them will need a season or two at semi-pro level, and we've got to ensure they get the sufficient amount of games to develop."

The governing body's community rugby director, Geraint John, said: "This is a hugely significant step forward for the game in Wales.

"There has been widespread debate over the past decade on what is the best way to bridge the gap between regional rugby and the academy players.

"We believe the new EDC will complete the pathway from schools, and club rugby, academies and into the world of professional rugby."

Ringfenced for three seasons

From 2024-25 the league will be ringfenced for three seasons with no promotion or relegation, but clubs will have to maintain standards to stay in the EDC.

"The league will be ringfenced for a three-year period initially, all clubs will have to fulfil the criteria to be eligible to play," said Bevan.

"The clubs will have to achieve and maintain the criteria, if they don't continue to fulfil criteria then their eligibility will be reviewed."

Applications will be assessed by a review panel which has yet to be appointed, comprising of one WRU representative and two independent panel members.

John emphasised RGC's status, saying: "North Wales is strategically important for the WRU, which is why RGC will be one of the clubs participating in the EDC.

"Any remaining places, subject to criteria being met, will be allocated to the clubs that have achieved the highest scores from the points-based criteria selection process."

In order to ensure the league is sustainable, a salary cap will be included within the rules of the competition at the request of the clubs.

Additional changes

Lower down in the Admiral National League, all divisions below the Championship East and West will be reduced from 12 to 10 teams to limit the number of games played.

"Over the past two seasons a number of games have had to be rearranged or played at the end of the normal season which has caused extension and a number of games in a small space of time, which is not desirable from a player welfare perspective," said John.

"We should allow capacity for rearrangements to be played on Saturdays to help supporters and club revenues.

"Following our discussions, we have concluded the suitable number of participating teams at the top end of the Admiral Leagues is 12 teams, with the number reducing to 10 lower down the pyramid."

Additionally, there have been amendments to the concussion protocols, with players stood down for 21 days to align with the UK government, while rules and regulations within the women's game have been adapted to mirror those in the men's.