Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Wayne Pivac won only 13 of 34 Tests as Wales coach

Former Wales head coach Wayne Pivac is to take charge of Japanese second-tier side NEC Green Rockets in the 2023-24 season.

Pivac, 60, has been out of work since leaving his post with Wales in December 2022.

The New Zealander joins former Wales lock Jake Ball at the Green Rockets.

"It is a great honour and a privilege to be able to work alongside some fantastic people at NEC Green Rockets," Pivac said.

"Our slogan, 'always above', embodies everything we will be about throughout the 2023-24 season as we rebuild to be better and stronger than we have been in past seasons.

"We will be striving to return to the top division of Japanese rugby. Along the way we want to give our supporters plenty to cheer about with an exciting brand of rugby."

Pivac was replaced as Wales' head coach by his predecessor Warren Gatland.

Former Scarlets coach Pivac departed after a poor run of results, though he did guide Wales to the 2021 Six Nations title.