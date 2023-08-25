Close menu

England v Fiji: Steve Borthwick's side will want to shed negativity at Twickenham

Last updated on .From the section Rugby Unioncomments139

George Ford playing for England
George Ford will be tasked with igniting England's attack from fly-half in Owen Farrell's absence
Summer Series: England v Fiji
Venue: Twickenham Stadium Date: Saturday, 26 August Kick-off: 15:15 BST
Coverage: Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app

England will want to cut loose in their final World Cup warm-up match against Fiji at Twickenham on Saturday amid a backdrop of scrutiny.

Steve Borthwick's side have suffered tournament-ending injuries, disciplinary issues and a lack of cutting edge in attack.

Captain Owen Farrell and number eight Billy Vunipola are banned for high tackles, which will prevent them from playing in England's World Cup opener against Argentina on 9 September.

Farrell will also miss England's second pool game with Japan, but Vunipola will be available to face the Brave Blossoms if he completes the World Rugby coaching programme on tackling.

Both will miss Saturday's warm-up against Fiji as part of their punishment, leaving George Ford to steer the England ship from fly-half with Ben Earl covering number eight.

Anthony Watson has joined Jack van Poortvliet as a casualty of Borthwick's original 33-man squad with a calf injury, which further hampers a back line that have not scored a try in their three summer internationals so far.

Saturday's defeat by Ireland was England's fourth in their past five games, but defence coach Kevin Sinfield says the squad remains united despite the setbacks.

"We were a tight group already, but how you handle those setbacks and those obstacles are really important to how the team moves forward and how the team functions," he said.

"After each one of those blows - if you call them that - we've got back up and gone again. We'll continue to do that. These obstacles will continue to bring us closer together.

"In another group, in one that wasn't as experienced or as hungry to do well, it might have been really, really challenging for us.

"When things start to pull apart there are fractures - groups start to break off and spend time together, sitting together and having separate meetings. There is none of that.

"They are very much together. Mealtime shows you a lot of that - where people sit, the time they spend together. And on the field, how hard they work.

"Performances haven't been where they have needed to be, but we are having constructive conversations too.

"The players are working together and nobody is blaming anybody - they are the signs that let you know we have a good group."

Borthwick has promised "points on the scoreboard" against Fiji and England will want to entertain what could be a half-full Twickenham, according to the Daily Mailexternal-link.

The contrast of an expected sellout for New Zealand's warm-up against world champions South Africa on Friday at the home of English rugby could be just the motivation Borthwick's men need to kickstart their campaign.

'Our game has definitely evolved'

Fiji's trip to Twickenham is also their last game before facing Wales in their World Cup opener on 10 September.

The Islanders are favoured as being one of the giant-killers in a pool which also includes an under-performing Australia and European sides Georgia and Portugal.

But lock Isoa Nasilasila says Fiji are trying to remain grounded.

"There's a lot of hype around us but we're trying to control that individually and as a team," Nasilasila said.

"We want to stay humble and do our job on and off the field. Hopefully it will then all come together on the day.

"Our game has definitely evolved. We're trying to get the technicalities of rugby in there.

"We want to create something rather than just going straight to the backs, offload, offload. We want to build something first and play from there."

Listen on Sounds bannerListen on Sounds footer

Comments

Join the conversation

141 comments

  • Comment posted by Reggie the Badger, today at 16:26

    Woah there! I’d settle for managing to keep 15 players on the field for the full 80 minutes

  • Comment posted by ALC, today at 16:18

    If by 'cut loose' they mean drop youngs, start mitchell with care on the bench and start ford with smith on the bench, with earl at 8 and tuilagi at 12 , I'm all for it. We might actually score a try?!

    • Reply posted by Display name, today at 16:35

      Display name replied:
      Yeeeeeeaaah boi

  • Comment posted by SiClark, today at 16:30

    It will be great to see two of the best sides in the world play at Twickenham... followed by England on Saturday.

    • Reply posted by SimonofSurrey, today at 16:39

      SimonofSurrey replied:
      Nobody’s arguing with that assessment. Least of all us English (yes, I really am before anyone starts up)

  • Comment posted by 2Tone, today at 16:48

    I have proudly followed England rugby all my life but I have never had such low expectations of our national team entering a Rugby World Cup.

    They really seem badly led and clueless - but where there's life there's hope, hope we don't get too badly mauled.

  • Comment posted by Hermit, today at 16:54

    Cut loose against this Fiji team at your peril. They weren't exactly played off the park last week against France!

  • Comment posted by Jaykay, today at 16:49

    I recall reading an article on this site, not too long ago, where there was much caution about England trying to cut loose against Fiji which would play into their hands. Now here we are asking for, and being promised, just that. We really are becoming the laughing stock of the entire rugby world.
    Let’s just stick to basics like keeping 15 players on the field that would already be an improvement.

  • Comment posted by TDL, today at 16:23

    Score at least 4 tries, concede no more than 1, convert territory into points in most visits to 22, the wings getting involved in buildup play, territorial kicking only from the england half, if they have to. No yellows. Penalty count against 6 or less.

    Then we'll talk...

    • Reply posted by SimonofSurrey, today at 16:36

      SimonofSurrey replied:
      It would be a nice change, wouldn’t it?

  • Comment posted by Toast, today at 16:21

    I'd be seriously surprised if they beat Fiji, let alone cut loose - Someone's having an internal giggle!

  • Comment posted by BillysGwoaty, today at 16:40

    Cut loose? It’ll still be the same turgid rubbish.

    Borthwick out.

    • Reply posted by john, today at 17:07

      john replied:
      Cut loose? It'll be more like cut to pieces...

  • Comment posted by SherbertDipper, today at 16:54

    Somewhere on an Island in the pacific a Fijian chief just raised an eyebrow a quarter of an inch in surprise...........

  • Comment posted by Lynch66, today at 16:48

    The outcome of this game will probably mean more to Wales than to England

  • Comment posted by 8Ace, today at 16:44

    "Cut loose" LOL

  • Comment posted by SiClark, today at 16:46

    If Fiji win, at least we know Wales are equally screwed in the World Cup.

    • Reply posted by Inmate P01135809, today at 16:53

      Inmate P01135809 replied:
      If you know anything about Rugby, or sport in general, you would know it does not work like that - same can be said if you hammer Fiji it doesn't mean Wales will (or win even)

  • Comment posted by AVPU, today at 16:31

    Heard it all before 🤷‍♂️

  • Comment posted by Mr B, today at 16:25

    "No negativity in their play" and "Borthwick has promised "points on the scoreboard" against Fiji".

    Suitably vague 👍

    Prediction: England to win with no red cards. Mitchell to cement his starting place would be a bonus.

  • Comment posted by Jon B, today at 16:32

    Didn’t Genge say something similar prior to the Twickenham Wales game? Not sure I can bother watching the game tomorrow and a shame I can’t watch the NZ v SA game tonight

    • Reply posted by Mr B, today at 16:35

      Mr B replied:
      Yeah, a real shame. Have a good evening whatever you do, anyway, Jon.

  • Comment posted by 53 8216 N 1 5758 W, today at 16:36

    If only England, after having changed coaches so late, had written off this World Cup. They could have used the time to build the team around the likes of Dan, Chessum, Martin, Curry x2, Willis x2, Pearson, Mitchell, Smith, Lawrence, Kelly, Marchant, Murley and Arundel for the next World Cup. The next generation of props are looking a little bare though. Dan Cole for World Cup 2027?

    • Reply posted by WPL, today at 16:43

      WPL replied:
      I suppose that’s what we all hope he does. In the meantime, doing what he believes is right

  • Comment posted by Cromwellsbrain, today at 16:53

    Let’s push aside all this negativity, please.

    We are not in a good place but hopeful Borthwick has seen that Jones Ball v 2.0 is past its sell-by date. He has all the data and - hopefully - recognises that kick/defend tactics with a slow XV doesn’t win matches any more.

    This matchday squad is more like it. Mercer and Murley must be upset that this new awakening came after their cull, though.

    • Reply posted by Phil, today at 16:57

      Phil replied:
      It’s not negativity it’s realism.

  • Comment posted by corpachbay, today at 16:47

    I'm not holding my breath.

  • Comment posted by Clarkster, today at 16:43

    Absolute shambles….

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport