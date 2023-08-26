World Cup warm-up: England v Fiji England (8) 22 Tries: May, Smith, Marchant Cons: Ford 2 Pen: Ford Fiji (3) 30 Tries: Nayacalevu, Habosi, Kuruvoli Cons: Muntz 3 Pens: Muntz 3

England slumped to a fifth defeat in six matches as Fiji beat them for the first time as both sides ended their World Cup preparations at Twickenham.

The Pacific Islanders scored three second-half tries in changeable weather conditions as they overturned a half-time deficit.

England salvaged hope late on when Joe Marchant's try and George Ford's conversion brought them within a point.

But Selestino Ravutaumada set up Simione Kuruvoli to seal victory.

The day began with a sense of optimism for England as Courtney Lawes led out the hosts to mark his 100th cap.

By the time the full-time whistle sounded, the gloom around English rugby had deepened even further with their first defeat by a side from outside the Six Nations and the Rugby Championship, two weeks before the start of the World Cup campaign against Argentina.

England show promise but fall away

For the opening 20 minutes, England played on the front foot and were rewarded when Jonny May, who appeared to be on a final audition for a place in the World Cup squad after Anthony Watson's injury, handed off Ravutaumada to score in the corner.

But as the rain began to fall, England's dominance began to wane, in conditions which in theory should have favoured the hosts and hampered the visitors' free-flowing off-load game.

Waisea Nayacalevu had a try chalked off in the first half for a forward pass in the build-up, but three minutes after the break he went over legally after Ravutaumada did to May what had happened to him in the opening exchanges.

More to follow.

Line-ups

England: Steward; Malins, Lawrence, Tuilagi, May; Ford, Mitchell; Genge, Dan, Cole, Itoje, Chessum, Lawes (c), Willis, Earl.

Replacements: Walker, Marler, Stuart, Ribbans, Ludlam, Care, Smith, Marchant.

Fiji: Droasese; Ravutaumada, Nayacalevu (c), Radradra, Habosi; Muntz, Lomani; Mawi, Matavesi, Tagi, Nasilasila, Cirikidaveta, Tuisue, Tagitagivalu, Mata.

Replacements: Togiatama, Koroiduadua, Tawake, Mayanavanua, Miramira, Kuruvoli, Tela, Ravouvou.

Referee: Jaco Peyper (South Africa).