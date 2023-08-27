Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Jonny May scored after just nine minutes in his first game for England since November 2022

England wing Jonny May has replaced the injured Anthony Watson in England's final 33-man squad for the World Cup.

Watson was ruled out of the tournament, starting on 8 September, after injuring his calf in the defeat by Ireland.

Gloucester's May scored England's opening try in their first defeat by Fiji on Saturday, despite not being named in the initial World Cup squad.

The 33-year-old is the only new addition to head coach Steve Borthwick's final squad.

England's opening game of the World Cup is against Argentina on 9 September in Marseille.

This is Borthwick's second change to his initial squad which was named on 7 August, after scrum-half Jack van Poortvliet was replaced by Northampton Saints' Alex Mitchell following an ankle injury.

Utility back Elliot Daly has a knee injury and was unavailable for the game against Fiji, but is expected to be fit for the World Cup and wing Henry Arundell is recovering from a back spasm.

Flanker Tom Curry continues his recovery from an ankle injury and lock George Martin remains sidelined with a knee injury, but they all make Borthwick's final squad submitted to World Rugby.

England also face Japan, Chile and Samoa in their World Cup pool, having lost three of their four World Cup warm-up matches.

England World Cup squad

Forwards: Ollie Chessum (Leicester), Dan Cole (Leicester), Tom Curry (Sale), Theo Dan (Saracens), Ben Earl (Saracens), Ellis Genge (Bristol), Jamie George (Saracens), Maro Itoje (Saracens), Courtney Lawes (Northampton), Lewis Ludlam (Northampton), Joe Marler (Harlequins), George Martin (Leicester), David Ribbans (Toulon), Bevan Rodd (Sale), Kyle Sinckler (Bristol), Will Stuart (Bath), Billy Vunipola (Saracens), Jack Walker (Harlequins), Jack Willis (Toulouse).

Backs: Henry Arundell (Racing 92), Danny Care (Harlequins), Elliot Daly (Saracens), Owen Farrell (Saracens), George Ford (Sale), Ollie Lawrence (Bath), Max Malins (Bristol), Joe Marchant (Stade Francais), Jonny May (Gloucester), Alex Mitchell (Northampton Saints), Marcus Smith (Harlequins), Freddie Steward (Leicester), Manu Tuilagi (Sale), Ben Youngs (Leicester).