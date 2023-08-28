Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Barrett became the first All Black to be sent off twice

New Zealand's Scott Barrett will face no further action after his red card in Friday's loss to South Africa.

It leaves the lock free to face France in the Rugby World Cup opener on Friday, 8 September.

Barrett received two yellow cards at Twickenham - the second for a reckless clearout to the head of Malcolm Marx was referred to the TMO Bunker.

An independent judicial committee on Monday decided the sending-off was sufficient punishment.

It found "the player was sent off for two yellow cards, and the first of those yellow cards was for a technical offence following a team warning".

The committee judged there were mitigating circumstances for the second yellow card as Barrett's initial contact with hooker Marx had been on his arm, before rising to the neck area, and that the player admitted his guilt and had shown remorse.

The All Blacks were beaten 35-7 - the heaviest defeat in their history.

Barrett is one of three brothers in the New Zealand squad, along with full-back Beauden and centre Jordie.

The judicial committee process has been in the spotlight in recent weeks after England captain Owen Farrell initially had a red card against Wales rescinded, before he was suspended for four games following an appeal by World Rugby.

He will miss England's first two World Cup games against Argentina and Japan.