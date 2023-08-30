Close menu

Rugby World Cup 2023: Jonathan Danty a doubt for France's tournament opener

Jonathan Danty
France have won 13 out of their last 13 games with Jonathan Danty at inside centre

France centre Jonathan Danty is a doubt for their World Cup opener against New Zealand because of a hamstring injury.

The 30-year-old scored at the weekend in France's 41-17 win over Australia in their final warm-up game.

The French Rugby Federation (FRF) confirmed extra tests post-game showed a "slight problem" with his hamstring.

Danty will have further tests over the coming days, with the hosts set to play the All Blacks on 8 September at Stade de France.

The FRF added a training schedule will be "adapted to his situation" next week.

The La Rochelle centre, who is a key player for Fabien Galthie's side, is likely to be replaced by Bordeaux-Begles' Yoram Moefana or Arthur Vincent of Montpellier for the opening game.

France have already lost starting fly-half Romain Ntamack for the whole tournament due to a serious knee injury and loose-head prop Cyril Baille for at least their first two games with a calf strain.

The hosts, who are one of the favourites to win the World Cup, also face Uruguay, Namibia and Italy in Pool A.

