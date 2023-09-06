Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Warren Gatland left his job as Wales head coach after the Rugby World Cup 2019 before returning to the role in 2022

Rugby World Cup 2023: France v Wales Venue: Stade de Bordeaux, Bordeaux Date: Sunday, 10 Sept Kick-off: 20:00 BST Coverage: Live BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds, BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app.

As Wales prepare to begin their 2023 Rugby World Cup campaign with a revamped side against Fiji on Sunday, can you remember the XV that ended the last tournament four years ago?

After losing to eventual winners South Africa in the semi-final at Japan 2019, coach Warren Gatland made nine changes for their third-place match against New Zealand.

The starting line-up contained just five players who are in the squad for this year's tournament in France.

Do you think you can name the team who lost to the All Blacks in Tokyo?

You have three minutes and some clues to help. Remember to share your results on social media using #bbcrugby.