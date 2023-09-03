Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

The Wales squad for the 2023 World Cup

Wales' squad will be given a rousing send-off as they travel to France for the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

The Urdd Choir will sing as Wales leave the Vale of Glamorgan hotel base on Sunday morning before flying to Paris.

Warren Gatland's side will be officially greeted at a welcome ceremony on Sunday evening at their tournament base in Versailles.

Wales will travel to four different venues across France from their base just outside Paris.

Wales will play Fiji, Portugal, Australia and Georgia with the top two sides going through to the quarter-finals.

The tournament kicks off on Friday, 8 September with hosts France playing New Zealand in Paris. Wales' opening game is against Fiji in Bordeaux on Sunday, 10 September.

Gatland effect

Wales will be hoping to at least emulate the last three World Cup tournaments under Warren Gatland. The New Zealander returned to the Wales job in December 2022 after leaving the position in 2019 following a 12-year stint in charge.

This included reaching two World Cup semi-finals in 2011 and 2019 and the quarter-finals in 2015.

In their first World Cups, Ospreys pair Jac Morgan and Dewi Lake have been selected as co-captains of the 33-man squad for the 2023 competition.

George North will be playing in his fourth tournament, while lock Dafydd Jenkins, 20, is the youngest member of the squad.

Dan Biggar: Wales fly-half happy to retire on own terms

Wales pool matches

Wales v Fiji, Bordeaux, Sunday, 10 September 20:00 BST

Wales v Portugal, Nice, Saturday, 16 September 16:45 BST

Wales v Australia, Lyon, Sunday, 24 September 20:00 BST

Wales v Georgia, Nantes, Saturday, 7 October 14:00 BST.

Wales 33-man squad

Forwards: Taine Basham, Adam Beard, Elliot Dee, Corey Domachowski, Ryan Elias, Taulupe Faletau, Tomas Francis, Dafydd Jenkins, Dewi Lake (co-captain), Dillon Lewis, Dan Lydiate, Jac Morgan (co-captain), Tommy Reffell, Will Rowlands, Nicky Smith, Gareth Thomas, Henry Thomas, Christ Tshiunza, Aaron Wainwright.

Backs: Josh Adams, Gareth Anscombe, Dan Biggar, Sam Costelow, Gareth Davies, Rio Dyer, Mason Grady, Leigh Halfpenny, George North, Louis Rees-Zammit, Nick Tompkins, Johnny Williams, Liam Williams, Tomos Williams.